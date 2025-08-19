Hiring seasonal farm workers: your legal obligations

It is fair to say that farm work is unusually inconsistent compared to the standard 9-5. Some months, such as harvest season for example, can be hectic and require a larger workforce, but that same workforce is usually not needed all year round. Farmers therefore, often need to bring in temporary extra help in their busy periods.

Hiring workers on a short-term basis can be tricky because it is important that you meet your legal obligations without tying yourself to an employee relationship with the attendant rights.

You would be more likely to bring temporary staff in on a fixed-term contract to cater for the requirements of the peaks and troughs of the farming calendar. This lessens the legal obligations on you, but does not preclude them all, as Jessica Gowar, Head of Employment at Ware & Kay incorporating Pearsons & Ward Solicitors in Malton explains.

Key legal obligations

Jessica Gowar, Head of Employment

UK employers have several legal duties when hiring seasonal farm workers. These include:

providing a written statement of employment terms;

paying at least the National Minimum Wage (NMW);

abiding by the Working Time Regulations (WTR);

carrying out right-to-work checks, and

respecting equality and discrimination laws.

Written statement of employment terms& NMW

Even for short-term seasonal work, a written statement of employment terms is legally required on or before the first day of employment. This should include, amongst other matters: job title; start and end date; notice periods (useful if you need to end the working relationship early); and the duties the worker is expected to carry out.

The rate of pay must be included – which must be at least the NMW (£12.21 per hour for those aged 21+ and £10.00 for workers aged 18-20) plus details of how to access the staff handbook. This should set out fair processes for disciplinary and grievance procedures, as well as health and safety guidelines and requirements (for example, your duty to provide safe working conditions, equipment, and transport).

Working Time Regulations

Under the WTR 1998, the maximum number of hours that can be worked is 48 hours a week on average, usually calculated over a 17-week period. Workers can opt-out of the 48-hour limit, but this must be in writing and signed by the worker. Workers aged under 18 cannot work more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week, and cannot opt-out of these limits.

Workers are generally entitled to one day off per week, or two days off every two weeks, as well as 11 hours of rest between working days. A minimum 20-minute rest break is required for shifts longer than six hours, although, where continuity of production is essential – as is often the case in agricultural work – rest breaks can be temporarily relaxed (although compensatory rest must be provided where possible).

Overseas workers

The UK has a Seasonal Worker Scheme that allows farmers to recruit workers from abroad through licensed operators.

You must ensure you comply with the specific requirements of the seasonal worker visa program, including verifying the legal right of all workers to be employed in the UK by conducting right-to-work checks and keeping records of the checks.

If you want to use a labour provider to find you the overseas seasonal workers you require, you must ensure they are licensed by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

The Association of Labour Providers (ALP) has an Extra Workers Needed Portal where you can register your seasonal labour requirements. A GLAA-licensed labour provider will contact you if they have someone on their books that fits the bill.

The labour provider, as the employer of the workers, is primarily responsible for conducting right to work checks. However, if you are using a labour provider the Home Office advises that you should also take steps to ensure compliance with right to work regulations.

Equality and discrimination

The Equality Act 2010 bans discrimination based on protected characteristics (age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, and sexual orientation). You have a duty to ensure that seasonal workers are treated fairly and not discriminated against at work and during the hiring process.

How we can help

Our agricultural employment specialists can help in all aspects of recruitment of seasonal workers, including explaining all your rights and obligations and drafting a water-tight fixed-term contract.