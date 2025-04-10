Hiroshima tree of hope finds new home in Gate Lodge Gardens

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr with Katsu Umetsu, from Japanese arts organisation Foyle Obon, David Dowd, Acting Head of Horticulture branch, CAFRE, and Shauna Kelpie, Acorn Farm/Community Foundation for Northern Ireland.

HORTICULTURE students from Greenmount College shared a message of hope at the newly opened Gate Lodge Gardens in Derry’s St Columb’s Park, with the planting of a special tree cultivated from Ginkgo Biloba seeds from Hiroshima.

Eighty years since the devastating atomic bomb that destroyed the Japanese city, the seeds of the Hibaku-jumoku – Japanese for survivor trees – now have a new purpose, representing resilience and rebirth.

Students at the College of Agriculture, Farming, and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) at Greenmount have been entrusted with sharing their important legacy though the Green Legacy Hiroshima Project, working with partners throughout the world to reinforce the message of peace.

St Columbs Park has been selected as one of a number of special sites to locate a tree, which has been grown from seedlings cultivated by the students.

The group met with the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, to plant the tree at the recently completed Gate Lodge, which is part of the Acorn Farm project.

It’s a particularly fitting symbol of hope and peace to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Members of Foyle Obon, representing the local Japanese community, also joined the Mayor and the students for the planting.

The Mayor heard more about the Green Legacy Hiroshima Project, and plans for the college to work closely with the Acorn Farm project, Derry’s first urban farm.

Acorn Farm is an exciting and innovative project currently transforming a disused military site into a vibrant urban food growing space.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Barr said: “I want to thank Greenmount College for gifting the tree to council and dedicating it to St Columb’s Park as the home for one of the Hiroshima Trees. It sends a wonderful message of peace and solidarity at a time when sadly there is much conflict and upheaval in the world.

“In a city where peace and reconciliation has led to such a positive transformation, I think our example can be one of hope for other places embroiled in war.

“We stand in solidarity with all the innocent victims of violence and conflict. Eighty years since the end of the Second World War, it’s a timely opportunity to reflect and reinforce our message that peace is the only way forward and no one should be oppressed because of their race, politics or religion.”

The Acorn Farm project has partnered with Greenmount College and will offer student placements as part of their education, offering hands on practical experience as part of the project’s Green Academy programme of community education and engagement around sustainable food production.

The £6.2 million capital project is being led by Derry City and Strabane District Council, funded by the UK government, and is delivered by a partnership team consisting of council, the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, the Conservation Volunteers, Developing Healthy Communities and Community Garden Support.

David Dowd, from CAFRE, said the students were looking forward to learning and contributing to the project.

“We are delighted to be here today and to pass on this sapling which has been carefully nurtured by the students at Greenmount. It will be well looked after here, and become part of the wonderful shared community space that is being created,” he said.

“I know the students are really looking forward to continuing to engage with the learning academy that is being developed at Acorn Farm, and to playing an active role in developing new approaches to growing food in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.”