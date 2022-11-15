Situated in County Galway in the west of Ireland, and occupying a private, rural location, the estate is extremely accessible. The M6 and Galway City are only 13km and 16km away.

A key feature of Cregg Castle Estate is the extent and combination of land comprising a mixture of pasture and mature woods. Offering great potential for conservation opportunities, the varied nature of the land contributes to the biodiversity of the environment, creating a habitat which is rich in flora, wildlife, and birdlife. These natural assets may provide interesting opportunities for a future owner.

The land at Cregg Estate lies within a single block, extending to circa 175 acres in total.

Dating back to 1648, Cregg Castle is a three-bay, three-storey over half-basement property which later had a west wing erected circa 1780 and an east wing added circa 1870.

The land is accessed via two minor public roads and has an internal driveway and farm track.

The traditional courtyard dates back to around 1800 and lies immediately to the rear of the castle. It includes a three-storey block with a pitched slate roof, rubble limestone chimney stacks and partly lime-rendered rubble limestone walls. Also to the rear of the castle is a former farmyard with traditional stores of stone construction as well as some stables. A substantial former walled garden adjoins the outbuildings.

At the core of the estate is an imposing 17th Century castle steeped in history, which occupies a private situation and comprises extensive accommodation. Positioned to the rear of the castle is a traditional stone courtyard with a multitude of stores as well as a walled garden. Additional residential accommodation is provided by way of a charming gate lodge.

Planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of Cregg Castle complex, but this expired in 2019 (Galway County Council Planning Reference No.14464). The planning permission was to redevelop the existing Cregg Castle Estate into a Hotel and Golf Course Complex, including an 18-hole golf course, golf clubhouse, five golf lodges, a 100-bedroom hotel with leisure facilities and a car park.

Cregg Castle Estate is located in County Galway on the west coast of Ireland, a county which offers spectacular scenery with its many breath-taking land and seascapes.

Cregg Castle Estate is an historic residential, forestry and agricultural estate extending to about 175 acres in total.

Additional residential accommodation is provided by way of a charming gate lodge.

Corrandulla (meaning the round hill) village is two kilometres to the northwest and provides for everyday necessities.

At the entrance to the estate lies a gate lodge with accommodation laid out over two storeys.

The castle occupies a south-facing position beneath a slate roof.