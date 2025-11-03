Historic Ballintoy Orange Hall hosts its first-ever wedding

Councillor Kyle, who represents the Traditional Unionist Voice on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, wed Jill McAllister, a senior Westminster caseworker for Jim Allister KC, MP.

The couple’s choice of venue reflected both their deep community roots and shared pride in local heritage.

The historic Ballintoy Orange Hall boasts stunning views over the Causeway Coast and has recently undergone major refurbishment. The redevelopment has breathed new life into the building, which now includes unique tourist accommodation while preserving its traditional character.

Originally built as a schoolhouse, the hall later became home to the Ballintoy Rising Sons of William L.O.L. 803, and has long been a focal point for gatherings, meetings, and community events in the area.

In generations gone by, lodge members would have met by firelight and tilly lamps, a practice remembered fondly by older members. While Allistair himself is too young to have known those days, his family generations would have been among those who gathered under those historic circumstances – a legacy he takes great pride in continuing as a member of the lodge today.

Adding a touch of rural charm to the day, Allistair arrived at the hall in his tractor, before he and his new wife Jill departed for their wedding reception at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush. The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, friends, and colleagues from the Traditional Unionist Voice party and the wider community.

Councillor Kyle is also well known locally for his involvement with Coleraine F.C., further highlighting his long-standing commitment to local life and culture.

This landmark wedding not only celebrated the union of Allistair and Jill but also shone a spotlight on the enduring heritage and evolving story of Ballintoy Orange Hall – a treasured part of Northern Ireland’s cultural landscape.

