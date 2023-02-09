The painting, depicting a Beef Shorthorn cow that won first prize as well as silver and gold medals at the Smithfield Show in 1848, raised £10,000 at auction with the money going towards the Beef Shorthorn Society’s membership development fund to further the Society’s charitable aims.

The painting was donated to the society by the late Basil Mann who inherited it in 1994 from his uncle Alban Mann, himself a descendant of the cow’s owner John Mann of Fenstanton. It was auctioned at the society’s annual dinner at the Stirling Bull Sales.

Society operations manager, Clive Brown, said the painting had been in the society’s possession for the last three years, but they had held back from doing anything with it during the pandemic.

Ashley Warren was reunited with a piece of his family’s history when he paid £10,000 for the painting of a white Beef Shorthorn heifer from 1848 which had previously belonged to his late step-grandfather Alban Mann.

He added: “It was decided to auction it this year as a way to close off the breed’s bicentenary celebrations.”

The winning bid belonged to Ashley Warren of the Wappenham herd, Northamptonshire.

He commented: “The picture had been owned by my step-grandfather, Alban Mann, and I always had a fascination with it during my childhood and teenage years, to the extent that I took it upon myself to research the story of the heifer and the painting as a teenager.

“When Alban Mann passed away in 1994, he left all seven of his grandchildren £40,000 each and that money was an amazing boost to my then fledgling business. However, the painting was left to his nephew, Basil, and earlier this year I’d commented to my wife, Sheena, that following Basil’s death the painting must have found a new home elsewhere.

“A couple of days after that passing comment, I received the Beef Shorthorn newsletter and was amazed to see the news of the painting and the plan to auction it. It was such a surreal moment coming so soon after I’d had that conversation.”

Having contacted the Beef Shorthorn Society to explain his connection to the painting, Ashley headed to Stirling for the sole purpose of buying the painting.

He continued: “The opportunity to own the painting that had held such a fascination hanging behind my grandfather’s chair all those years ago was one I couldn’t miss.

“I’d like to think he’d be delighted to see that I spent some of my inheritance securing a piece of family history and, at the same time, supporting the Beef Shorthorn Society and member and youth development within the breed.

“The painting will have pride of place in our home and I will take enormous pleasure from seeing it every day,” Ashley concluded.

The auction took an emotional turn when the crowd heard the story of the painting following Ashley’s winning bid.

