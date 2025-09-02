Historic Rathcline Estate with Lough Ree frontage launched to the market

Property Advisor, Savills Ireland, has launched Rathcline, a landmark residential and agricultural estate extending to about 168 acres in Co Longford, to the market.

The estate is being offered for sale as a whole or in up to three lots, with guide prices ranging from €300,000 - €1,200,000.

Commanding a superb waterfront position on the shores of Lough Ree, the estate combines a distinguished period residence, productive farmland, additional dwellings, and the striking ruins of Rathcline Castle, creating one of the most attractive country properties to come to the market in recent years.

At the heart of the estate stands Rathcline House, a four-bay, 19th-century residence of 5,194 sq ft, arranged over two storeys above a basement.

Historic Rathcline Estate

The house includes four elegant reception rooms and eight bedrooms, together with fine period detailing such as decorative cornicing, sash windows, and marble fireplaces.

Approached via a sweeping driveway through mature parkland, the house is set within attractive gardens framed by specimen trees and enjoys panoramic views over the surrounding countryside and lake.

Beyond the house, the estate extends to a well-balanced mix of land and amenity. Approximately 46 acres are in pasture, 28 acres in summer grazing, and 36 acres in mature woodland, with the farmland supported by traditional outbuildings, equestrian facilities, and a walled garden.

A further block of farmland, extending to about 53 acres, includes extensive farm buildings, silage clamps, and a derelict cottage offering scope for redevelopment (subject to planning).

Historic Rathcline Estate

Additional accommodation is provided by a five-bedroom bungalow on its own acre of grounds with private access and garage, positioned at the northern end of the estate.

A particularly notable feature of Rathcline is its 500 metres of private frontage on to Lough Ree, enhancing its amenity for boating, fishing, and water-based activities.

Together with the extensive woodland and natural habitat, the estate offers excellent scope for sporting and recreational pursuits.

Steeped in history, Rathcline also incorporates the ruins of Rathcline Castle, dating from the medieval period and remodeled in the 17th century into a grand H-shaped residence by Sir George Lane. Though now a ruin, its dramatic presence remains a defining feature of the estate’s landscape and heritage.

Historic Rathcline Estate

Located just 4 km from the vibrant riverside town of Lanesborough, 19 km from Longford, and 41 km from Athlone, the estate benefits from strong regional connectivity. Galway is approximately 124 km away, with Dublin City 132 km and Dublin Airport 137 km.

The sale of Rathcline represents a rare opportunity to acquire a distinguished country estate of significant scale, history, and amenity in the Irish Midlands.