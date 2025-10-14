Historic Royal Palaces announces new Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Caroline Walker takes on the role of Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens from January.

HISTORIC Royal Palaces has announced the appointment of Caroline Walker as the new Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, effective January 2026.

Caroline joins Historic Royal Palaces from Queen’s University Belfast, where she played a leading role in shaping key aspects of the university’s strategic external engagement and public affairs over the past three years.

A seasoned senior manager and strategic project leader with extensive experience in government relations, cultural diplomacy, and stakeholder engagement, Caroline has built a distinguished career working across the political, civic, and cultural sectors in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

She has played a pivotal role in the planning and delivery of major events and stakeholder visits, including the Agreement 25 Conference (2023) and the GFCC Global Innovation Summit (2024).

Prior to her role at Queen’s, Caroline worked with the Scottish Government Office in Ireland, where she shaped cultural policy and engagement, strengthening the organisation’s profile and relationships across the business, government, diplomatic, and cultural spheres.

Originally from Portadown, she began her career in education, serving as Head of English, Year Head, and Senior Manager at Lurgan Junior High School, before moving into public affairs and cultural policy. She holds a PGCE in Education from Queen’s University Belfast and a Diploma in Event Management from Dublin Business School.

As Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Caroline will lead Historic Royal Palaces’ operations in Northern Ireland, driving forward its ambition to grow the site’s reputation as a centre of heritage, learning and hospitality.

Her role will focus on strengthening Hillsborough Castle and Gardens’ local engagement, deepening community connections, and expanding the reach and impact of this landmark cultural destination.

Nicola Andrews, Palaces Group Director at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “We are delighted to welcome Caroline to Historic Royal Palaces as Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

“Her wealth of experience across education, government, and cultural diplomacy will be invaluable as we continue to grow the role of this beloved heritage site as a focal point for cultural exchange and public engagement.

“Caroline’s leadership and insight will help us further connect with local communities and partners across Northern Ireland and we look forward to working with her in this exciting new chapter.”

Commenting on her appointment, Caroline said: “It’s a tremendous honour to join Historic Royal Palaces as Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens – a place that holds such deep cultural and historical significance for Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to building on its reputation as a welcoming and inspiring world-class destination for visitors, while continuing to strengthen its role as a space for learning, dialogue and connection.

“I’m excited to work alongside my talented new colleagues and our many dedicated supporters to help share the Castle’s rich stories and experiences with audiences across Northern Ireland and beyond.”

Caroline’s appointment marks a significant new chapter for Hillsborough Castle and Gardens – reinforcing Historic Royal Palaces’ ongoing commitment to ensuring the site continues to serve as a place of learning, engagement, and cultural celebration for all.