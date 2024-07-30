‘History maker’ Ballinalare Farm Nikita wins 2024 NI Simmental National Show

This latest win for the February 2022 born heifer saw her retain her NI Simmental National Show title that she won last year, and followed on from her win at the 2024 RUAS Balmoral Show in May, which was also a defence of that title. This double-double is thought to be a first for a Simmental in Northern Ireland.

Ballinalare Farm Nikita, who is sired by the 14,000gns Saltire Impressive is out of Ballinalare Farm Ilyssa whose granddam is a full sister of the noted Ballinalare Farm Nightrider.

Judge for the day was Jim Goldie of the noted Newbiemains herd at Annan, Dumfries, who commented on his champion: “This heifer is just naturally very wide. She has power, is in good condition, and is very feminine with it. Just a terrific representative of the Simmental breed.”

Later in the day Ballinalare Farm Nikita, who is in-calf to Omorga Murray, placed Overall Reserve in the Individual Interbreed judged by John Finlay, Blackcraigs, Castle Douglas.

Speaking afterwards a delighted Joe Wilson said: “Ballinalare Farm Nikita is just a special heifer but we could never have imagined winning both the RUAS Balmoral and NI Simmental National titles in consecutive years. It’s a great honour to have done so and against such a high standard of animals.”

On 7 September the Ballinalare herd is having an export sale at Rathfriland with around 25 head for sale including full embryo siblings to Ballinalare Farm Nikita, and also to the 28,000gns Banhill Farm Masterpiece.

Also selling on the same day will be 20 breeding females, including 15 heifers, from the Ranfurly herd of David and Jonny Hazelton, Cohannon House, Dungannon.

With more than a little symmetry, therefore, it was the Ranfurly herd who took the Reserve Overall, Male, and Junior Championship titles with their young bull Ranfurly Principal P12 who will also feature in the sale in September.

Entirely homebred, Ranfurly Principal P12 23 is an AI calf by Ranfurly Limelight L11 20, who was sold for 16,000gns at Stirling in February 2022, and is out of the Raceview King daughter Ranfurly Weikel 13th EH17 EX90. Further progeny from Ranfurly Limelight L11 20 will also be for sale in September.

Ranfurly Principal P12 arrived at Antrim with a good show pedigree behind him having stood second in his class to the Male Champion at the 2024 RUAS Balmoral Show, and having been Male Champion and Reserve Supreme at Omagh Show.

Of this April 2023 born calf, the judge Jim Goldie said: “This is a really stylish calf, again with natural width, shape and conformation. He’s a modern bull that will continue to improve and develop and with a good future ahead of him.”

Later in the show Ranfurly Principal 12 powered on to win the Pedigree Beef Bull Stakes for all pedigree bulls in show, born on or after 1 January 2023, and judged by Raymond Irvine, Banffshire.

Standing Reserve Female Champion to the Overall Supreme was another stylish heifer in the shape of Dermody Princess 2 from JL and CJ Weatherup, Ballyclare, Co Antrim. Bred by Mr N Jagoe, this September 2002 heifer by Saltire Impressive and out of Dermody Kandy, a Glebedale Tyson daughter, was purchased by the Weatherups at Roscommon for €9200.

In May this year Dermody Princess 2 stood Reserve Female Champion at the 2024 RUAS Balmoral Show and again to Ballinalare Farm Nikita. She was AI’d some six weeks ago to Raceview King and will now go out to grass within the herd’s 35 breeding females.

Commenting on his Reserve Female, the judge said: This is a lovely stretchy, deep ribbed heifer with a tremendous body. I have no doubt she will continue to develop and go on and make a first class breeding female.”

Taking the Reserve Male Championship and Overall Reserve Junior Championship was the stylish October 2023 born Coolcran Pharaoh 23 from Shane and Paul McDonald, Coolcran, Tempo, Co Fermanagh. This calf is by Islavale Miami, and is out of Coolcran Cinderella’s Gucci, an Ashland Brandy daughter, who shares the same maternal line as the 26,000gns Coolcran Heidi’s Noreen. Of his Reserve Male Champion Jim Goldie said: This young bull had a really nice length and stretch to him and had a super, breedy head. Well proportioned, with good feet and legs, he walked extremely well and has every potential to go on to make a pedigree bull.” Enjoying a strong show Pharaoh’s stablemate, and class winner, Coolcran Peroni won the Bull Performance for the bull, born on or after 1 January 2023, scoring highest points combining Self Replacing Index and Physical Attributes. July 2023 born, Coolcran Peroni is also by Islavale Miami, and is out of the Carnkern Titan daughter Ranfurly Weikel 38th L5 (ET), who was purchased at the Ranfurly Production Sale herd in 2020. Coolcran Peroni has a Self-Replacing Index of +128 putting him in the breed’s top five per cent, and with a Maternal (Milk) figure of +14, a breed top one per cent figure for this trait. Both Pharaoh and Peroni are from the first crop of calves by the herd stock bull Islavale Miami 21 purchased privately in the summer of 2022.

For good measure Coolcran Precious Royal Beauty then won the heifer performance recorded class, awarded to the heifer, born on or after 1 January 2022, scoring the highest points combining Self Replacing Index and physical attributes. September 2023 born this heifer is by Coolcran Maximus 21, who is now the stock bull within Heather Duff’s Pitmudie herd in Scotland, and is out of Raceview Farah Royal (ET).

Hosted by the Northern Ireland Simmental Breeder’s Club, the NI Simmental National Show was also a part of the programme of events attended by British Simmental Young Members as part of a weekend that saw them have a National Stockjudging at the Kilbride farm herd of WH Robson & Sons, plus herd visits to the Ballinalare herd of Joe and Alan Wilson, Dorans Hill, Newry, Co Down, and the Hiltonstown herd of Richard & Rhys Rodgers, Portglenone, Co Antrim.

NI Simmental National Show at Antrim Show, 27 July 2024

Judge: Jim Goldie, Newbie Mains Farm, Annan

Class 67 – Cow or Heifer in milk or in calf, kindly sponsored by Animax:

1st Mr WD & JD Hazelton - Ranfurly Lady Diana 41 M14 - S: Auchorachan Hercules 16 D: Ranfurly Lady Diana 33.

Class 68 – Senior heifer, born between 1st January 2022 & 30th June 2022, kindly sponsored by Animax:

1st Mr J & Mr A Wilson – Ballinalare Farm Nikita – S: Saltire Impressive 17 D: Ballinalare Farm Ilyssa.

Class 69 – Intermediate heifer, born between 1st July 2022 & 31st December 2022, kindly sponsored by Countryside Services:

1st J & C Weatherup - Dermody Princess 2 – S: Saltire Impressive 17 D: Dermody Kandy;

2nd J Glasgow – Bridgewater Farm Evie 5 – S: Auchorachan Hercules 16 D: Bridgewater Farm Evie 2;

3rd J Glasgow – Raceview PCH Vivkim ET – S: Coose Jericho (P) D: Raceview Chantelle Vivian;

4th R & R Rodgers – Hiltonstown Nadia – S: Raceview King Bat K 019 D: Hiltonstown Topaz.

Class 70 – Junior heifer, born between 1st January 2023 & 30th April 2023, kindly sponsored by Yara:

1st A Clarke - Breaghey Class P477 – S: Omorga Horton 16 D: Breaghey Class I286;

2nd M & E McCloskey – Drumagarner RVH Escelina – S: Dermotstown Delboy D: Drumagarner Helen;

3rd J & C Weatherup - Lisglass Primrose – S: Saltire Impressive 17 D: Lisglass Kit-Kat;

4th A Clarke – Breaghey Vida – P504 – S: Kilbride Farm Marvel 21 D: Breaghey Vida K362.

Class 71 – Junior heifer, born between 1st May 2023 & 31st August 2023, kindly sponsored by Noel Kilpatrick Financial Services:

1st W & J Hazelton – Ranfurly Weikel 52 P18 23 – S: Ranfurly Limelight L11 20 D: Ranfurly Weikel 18 H2;

2nd W Dodd - Craigy Violet P9 – S: Keeldrum Gambler 15 D: Craigy Violet L4;

3rd W Dodd – Craigy Beatrice P10 – S: Keeldrum Gambler 15 D: Craigy Beatrice H1 (P);

4th R & R Rodgers – Hiltonstown Posh S: Hiltonstown Lachlan 20 D: Hiltonstown Angel 2.

Class 72 – Junior heifer, born between 1st September 2023 & 31st December 2023, kindly sponsored by T Met:

1st H Stubbs & A Burleigh - Derrycallaghan Polly – S: Manor Park Hansome 16 D: Derrycallaghan hotpants;

2nd H Stubbs & A Burleigh – Derrycallaghan Primrose – S: Manor Park Hansome 16 D: Derrycallaghan Kalmaty-Jane;

3rd J & C Weatherup - Lisglass Panache S: Omorga Volvo D: Lisglass Kerry;

4th S McDonald – Coolcran Precious Royalbeauty – S:Coolcran Maximus 21 D: Raceview Farah Royal ET.

Class 74 – Heifer performance recorded class – Awarded to the heifer scoring the highest points combining Self Replacing Index and physical attributes. Heifers which are born on or after 1 January 2022 are eligible. Kindly sponsored by ABP:

1st Coolcran Precious Royal Beauty 134 points;

2nd Breaghey Vide P504 131 points;

3rd Breaghey Class P477 102 points;

4th Ranfurly Weikel 52 P18 96 points.

Female Championship:

Female Champion – Ballinalare Farm Nikita.

Reserve Female Champion – Dermody Princess 2.

Class 76 – Junior bull, born between 1st January 2023 and 30th April 2023, kindly sponsored by Biocell:

1st W & J Hazelton - Ranfurly Principal P12 23 – S: Ranfurly Limelight L11 20 D: Ranfurly Weikel 13;

2nd C & S McIlwaine – Corrick Patriot 23 – S: Curaheen Drifter – D: Corrick Cherry.

Class 77 – Junior bull born between 1st May 2023 & 31st August 2023. kindly sponsored by Millburn Concrete:

1st S McDonald - Coolcran Peroni – S: Islavale Miami 21 D: Ranfurly Weikel 38th L5;

2nd W Dodd – Craigy Prime 23 – S:Seafront Gill – D:Craigy Jessica L9;

3rd M Cunning - Pointfarms Panther 23 – S:Hiltonstown Lancelot – D:Pointfarms Margo;

4th M & E McCloskey – Drumagarner Peter 23 – S: Dermotstown Delboy D: Drumagarner Shannon;

5th M Cunning – Pointfarms Premier 23 – S: Hiltonstown Lancelot 20 D: Pointfarms Kelly;

6th W & G Nelson – Drumacritten Peter 23 – S:Auchorachan Hercules D: Drumacritten Jackie.

Class 78 Junior bull born between 1st September 2023 & 31st December 2023, kindly sponsored by Provita:

1st S McDonald – Coolcran Pharaoh S: Islavale Miami D: Coolcran Cinderellas Gucci;

2nd C & S McIwaine – Corrick Presley 23 S: Seafront Gill D: Corrick Matilda;

3rd W Dodd – Craigy Paddington 23 S: Saltire Impressive 17 D: Craigy Jessica K2.

Class 80 – DANI Rosebowl Bull Performance Award – Awarded to the bull scoring highest points combining Self Replacing Index and Physical Attributes, Bulls which are born on or after 1st January 2023 are eligible, Kindly sponsored by George Hamilton Machinery:

1st Coolcran Peroni 163 points;

2nd Coolcran Pharaoh 144 points;

3rd Corrick Presley 141 points.

Male Championship (Kindly sponsored by Danske Bank):

Male Champion – Ranfurly Principal P12.

Reserve Male Champion – Coolcran Pharaoh.

Beef Stakes – Ranfurly Principal P12.

Junior Championship (kindly sponsored by Danske Bank):

Champion – Ranfurly Principal P12.

Reserve Junior Champion – Coolcran Pharaoh.

Overall Championship (kindly sponsored by Danske Bank):

Overall Champion – Ballinalare Farm Nikita.

Reserve Overall Champion – Ranfurly Principal P12.

Overall Reserve Interbreed – Ballinalare Farm Nikita.

Class 81 Pair of animals, property of exhibitor kindly sponsored by L&B Estate Agents:

1st Ranfurly – W & J Hazelton;

2nd Derrycallaghan – A Burleigh;

3rd Drumagarner – E McCloskey.

Class 82 Group of 3 property of one exhibitor. Kindly sponsored by Irwin Feeds:

1st Craigy;

2nd Ranfurly;

3rd Lisglass.

Class 83 – Young Handler aged 8-12 years old on show day – Kindly sponsored by Thompson.

1st Lewis Dodd;

2nd Timothy Rainey;

3rd Danny Clarke.

Class 84 Young Handler aged 13-18 years old on show day –Kindly sponsored by Fanevalley:

1st Jamie Dodd;

2nd Rhys Rodgers.

