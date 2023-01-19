The series features 12 farming families from across Northern Ireland, documenting their highs and lows over the course of a year.

This series will introduce us to new families, new farms and businesses, and new challenges - with some familiar faces thrown in.

The groundbreaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series gives a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.

Aine Devlin with Mist

The series is produced for UTV by Belfast’s Strident Media.

Strident Media Managing Director, Kelda Crawford-McCann, said: “We love making Rare Breed, getting to meet the farmers who produce the food that ends up on tables in Northern Ireland and further afield.

“This series has a fantastic mix of the traditional with the new – farming is a hi-tech, highly diversified business and the families’ activities this year are a true reflection of that.”

Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ starts tonight (Thursday) at 8.30pm on UTV.

