Hit farming series 'Rare Breed - A Farming Year' is back on UTV tonight, charting the ups and downs of 12 NI farming families
'Rare Breed – A Farming Year' is back on our TV screens tonight.
The series features 12 farming families from across Northern Ireland, documenting their highs and lows over the course of a year.
This series will introduce us to new families, new farms and businesses, and new challenges - with some familiar faces thrown in.
Advertisement
The groundbreaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series gives a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.
The series is produced for UTV by Belfast’s Strident Media.
Strident Media Managing Director, Kelda Crawford-McCann, said: “We love making Rare Breed, getting to meet the farmers who produce the food that ends up on tables in Northern Ireland and further afield.
Advertisement
“This series has a fantastic mix of the traditional with the new – farming is a hi-tech, highly diversified business and the families’ activities this year are a true reflection of that.”
Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ starts tonight (Thursday) at 8.30pm on UTV.
Advertisement