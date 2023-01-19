News you can trust since 1963
Hit farming series 'Rare Breed - A Farming Year' is back on UTV tonight, charting the ups and downs of 12 NI farming families

'Rare Breed – A Farming Year' is back on our TV screens tonight.

By Joanne Knox
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The series features 12 farming families from across Northern Ireland, documenting their highs and lows over the course of a year.

This series will introduce us to new families, new farms and businesses, and new challenges - with some familiar faces thrown in.

The groundbreaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series gives a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.

Aine Devlin with Mist
The series is produced for UTV by Belfast’s Strident Media.

Strident Media Managing Director, Kelda Crawford-McCann, said: “We love making Rare Breed, getting to meet the farmers who produce the food that ends up on tables in Northern Ireland and further afield.

“This series has a fantastic mix of the traditional with the new – farming is a hi-tech, highly diversified business and the families’ activities this year are a true reflection of that.”

Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ starts tonight (Thursday) at 8.30pm on UTV.

Michelle Dunniece with her alpacas at Slieve Croob, Co. Down
