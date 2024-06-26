Hobby growers are holding the entire potato sector to ransom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Hobby growers are placing Northern Ireland’s entire potato sector at risk.

This was one of the key points emanating from a recent potato workshop, jointly hosted by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and Teagasc, in Co Down.

The event was held to highlight the relentless evolution of the potato blight causing fungus: Phytophora infestans.

The organism is fast becoming resistant to many of the blight fungicides available to professional potato growers.

The need to inform garden and allotment enthusiasts of the absolute threat now posed by blight was discussed at the potato workshop. (Pic: stock image)

But because hobby growers do not spray their crops, allotments and back gardens have becomereservoirs of fungal strains that could, possibly, wipe out the commercial potato sector in Northern Ireland.

The need to inform garden and allotment enthusiasts of the absolute threat now posed by blight was discussed at the potato workshop.

It was also recognised that hobby growers can play a key role in helping to identify the specific strains of blight active in Northern Ireland at any particular time.

Making this happen will require all growers of potatoes to submit blight infected leaves to either CAFRE or the Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI) for laboratory analysis.

Meanwhile CAFRE and Teagasc are urging all commerical potato growers to fundamentally change their blight spraying programmes with immediate effect.

This reflects the growing influence of resistant blight populations, both in Ireland and across Europe.

“The days of block spraying for blight are over,” stressed Teagasc potato specialist Dr Steven Kildea.

“The future will be shaped around a strategy of mixing two different blight chemistries in the one tank and ensuring that modes of action, where blight fungicides are concerned, are changed in sequential spray applications.”

He added:

“Crops should also be sprayed at seven-day intervals. And once a season-long spray programme has been agreed, it should be rigidly adhered to.”

KIldea was one of the speakers, contributing to the blight workshop.

He confirmed that blight populations are evolving at a fast rate than ever, with resistance to available fungicides now an issue of major concern for the potato indystry across Ireland and the rest of Europe.

Adding to industry concerns is the fact that a number of blight products have been taken off the market over recent years.

Kildea continued:

“It’s a case now of ensuring that the fungicide chemistries remaining are used in the most effective way possible, while also ensuring the threat of further mutation amongst blight populations are minimised.

“This is why potato growers must move away from the sequential use of the same blight chemistries.

“Mixing an alternating is the way forward. It’s an approach that will also require the full use of all the blight chemistries that are currently available.”

The Teagasc representative admitted that the new approach to blight control, will add significantly to the costs incurred by potato growers.

“But it’s a price worth paying,” he said.

“The alternative is to have blight significantly crops on potato crops now and into the future.

“Preventing blight form gaining a foothold within a potato crop will always be the most effective management option available to potato growers.”

“In truth, we have been very lucky maintaining the efficacy of many blight prevention chemistries on the basis of single product applications up to this point.”