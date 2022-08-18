News you can trust since 1963
Edit Account-Sign Out

Hogget ewes selling to £160 at Gortin

A steady trade this week in Gortin with lambs making £116/23kg and hogget ewes £160.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:03 pm

Lambs

D McSwiggan £116/23kg £113/23kg. B McIlwaine £114/22.5kg. V Keenan £113/26kg. P McCallan £113/25kg. A McKelvey £113/25kg. D Gallen £113/25kg £109/23kg £108/23kg £107/28.5kg. B Dooher £112/25kg. H Wilson £112/22kg. L Young £111.50/23.5kg. S Wilson £111.50/22.5kg. S Conway £110/23kg £105/21kg. R Moore £108/22kg. E McVeigh £108/22kg. P Deeney £106/22kg. K Campton £105.50/21.5kg. R Barnes £105/23kg. M Bingham £102.50/21.5kg. A Morris £101/21kg. Rosshill Farms £100/21kg. J Ballantine £95/20kg.

Ewes

Most Popular

W Crawford £152. V Keenan £150. D Heatherington £146 £133. A Aiken £134. S Sproule £130. I Crilly £126. B Dooher £120 £118. A Patrick £118. D Gallen £118 £112 £106. R McAskie £118.

Breeders

W Crawford £160 £152 £150. J Fleming £158 £152 £146. M McGirr £154 £150. S Keenan £148 £146.