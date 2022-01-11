Hoggets sell to a top of £130 at Massereene
A great entry of hoggets at Massereene sold in a steady trade to a top of £130 per head and 525 pence per kg. ewes sold in a great trade to £148.
Heavy hoggets top price per head
Magheramorne Producer 2 Hogts 31Kg £130, Upper Ballinderry Producer 1 Hogt 30Kg £128, Ballydonaghy Producer 10 Hogts 26.5Kg £127.50, Crumlin Producer 16 Hogts 26.5Kg £127.50, Larne Producer 2 Hogts 27Kg £127.50, Ballydonaghy Producer 9 Hogts 29Kg £127, Larne Producer 3 Hogts 25Kg £126.50, Randalstown Producer 58 Hogts 26Kg £126, Ballymena Producer 3 Hogts 26.5Kg £126, Carrickfergus Producer 14 Hogts 28Kg £126, Upper Ballinderry Producer 8 Hogts 32Kg £126, Ballynahinch Producer 56 Hogts 25.5Kg £125.50, Antrim Producer 12 Hogts 25Kg £125.50, Crumlin Producer 3 Hogts 25.5Kg £125, Crumlin Producer 7 Hogts 26Kg £125, Crumlin Producer 7 Hogts 28Kg £125, Carrickfergus Producer 3 Hogts 28Kg £125, Carrickfergus Producer 30 Hogts 25Kg £124, Crumlin Producer 20 Hogts 25Kg £124, Dundrod Producer 22 Hogts 25Kg £124, Randalstown Producer 2 Hogts 25.5Kg £122.50, Crumlin Producer 3 Hogts 24.5Kg £122, Magheramorne Producer 4 Hogts 25.5Kg £121, Randalstown Producer 14 Hogts 24Kg £120, Upper Ballinderry Producer 14 Hogts 24Kg £120, Upper Ballinderry Producer 5 Hogts 24Kg 120, Kells Producer 17 Hogts 24.5Kg £120, Templepatrick Producer 2 Hogts 26Kg £120, Ballyclare Producer 32 Hogts 24.5Kg £120, Antrim Producer 10 Hogts 24.5Kg £119.
Top Prices Per Kg: Ballymena Producer 6 Hogts 22Kg £115.50 525P, Doagh Producer 6 Hogts 22.5Kg £118 524P, Antrim Producer 8 Hogts 21Kg £110 524P, Crumlin Producer 10 Hogts 22.5Kg £117 520P, Ligoniel Producer 8 Hogts 22Kg £114 518P, Randalstown Producer 11 Hogts 22Kg £114 518P, Ligoniel Producer 4 Hogts 22Kg £114 518P, Ballyclare Producer 12 Hogts 23Kg £118 513P, Doagh Producer 2 Hogts 23.5Kg £120 511P, Upper Ballinderry Producer 15 Hogts 21Kg £107 510P, Randalstown Producer 2 Hogts 21.5Kg £109 507P, Newtownabbey Producer 26 Hogts 21Kg £106.50 507P, Crumlin Producer 8 Hogts 23Kg £116 504P, Ballyclare Producer 9 Hogts 23.5Kg £118 502P, Crumlin Producer 2 Hogts 21Kg £105 500P, Magheramorne Producer 11 Hogts 21Kg £105 500P, Ballydonaghy Producer 11 Hogts 23Kg £115 500P, Moorefields Producer 14 Hogts 23.5Kg £117 498P, Antrim Producer 32 Hogts 23.5Kg £116 494P, Randalstown Producer 6 Hogts 23.5Kg £116 494P.
Cast Ewes: Nutts Corner Tex Ewes £148, Ballyclare Producer 3 Tex Ewes £145, Ballyclare Producer Tex Ewes £142, Broughshane Producer 2 Tex Ewes £140, Glarryford Producer Dorset Ewes £125, Ballyclare Producer 3 Tex Ews £120, Kells Producer Dorset Ewes £120, Glarryford Producer 2 Dorset Ewes £120, Larne Producer Suff Ewes £114, Crumlin Producer 6 Suff Ewes £105,Broughshane Producer Texel Ewes £103, Antrim Producer 3 Ewes £103.