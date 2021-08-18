Hoggets selling to a top of £216 at Plumbridge

Ewe lambs sold to a top of £144, fat lambs to £105 for 23kgs, store lambs to £95 and fat ewes to £148

Fat lambs: D McSwiggan £105- 23kg, M McCullagh £98-20.5kg, C Kildunne £97-22.5kg, M Conway, £97- 22.5kg, S McKenna £95-21.5kg and J Devine £95-21kgs.

Ewe Lambs: H Devine £144, P McGurk £110, D Baxter £107, K McGarvey £102, C Kildunne £100 and S Mitchell £98.

Store lambs: D McSwiggan £95, A Carlin £92, £89, V Mullan £91, £87, £79, H Devine £90, £78, £76 C Kildunne £90, £88, S McKenna £90, D Baxter, £90, Kevin McGarvey £89, M McCullagh £89, £88, £79, £78, J MCCormick £89, A McCullagh £87, M Conway £86, R Hill, £85, £76, D Flanagan £85, E Cartin, £85, D Reaney £84, C Sharkey £83, £82, D Devine, £83, D Moss £83, PandM Doherty £81, £78, B Kerlin £81, T Harkin £80, D Gormley £80, £78, B Devine £79, P McGurk £79,S Mitchell £77, J Quinn £77, J Beattie £76 and D Devine £76.

Sheep sales continues every Thursday at 12.30pm.

Online bidding available through LSL Auctions.

A great entry of hoggets and ewes for the second breeding sale of the season. Hoggets sold to a top of £216.

Breeding ewes £165 and ewe lambs to £110.

Hoggets: J Johnston £216, £202, £195, £192, £190, £182 M O’Kane £212, £192, £154, I Clements £206, £200, £200, £192, £190, £188, £184, A Kerlin £190, £180, £180, £174, £170, £168, R Sproule £186, £176, £174, £174, J McShane £184, £175, £174, £170, £168, Drumquin Farmer £178 and R Henry £170, £168.

Ewes: S Ward £165, £110, £104, B McKane £150 and S Sproule £132, £119, £116, £106

Ewe lambs: S Ward £110 and I Warnock £98, £92.

Next breeding sheep sale will be held on Tuesday 24th August at 7.30pm.