Hoggets selling to £260 at Plumbridge Mart

Ewe lambs

J Bratton £145, £104, R Mowbray £116, £112, £110, £110, £110, £100, J O’Kane £115, £114, £110, £104, £104, P Moss £102, N McKernan £90, £86 and G McCrea £86, £82.

Hoggets

D Farrell £260, £235, £230, £225, £220, £220, M Devine £255, I Clements £218, £202, £200, £195, £192, C McGinn £212, £204, £204, £202, £200, £198, £196, J Johnston £200, £190, £182, £182, R Mowbray £200, B McGarrity £190, £190, R Sproule £190, £184, J Deeny £188, £156, £150 K O’Kane £176, £172, £162, R Henry £168, B ONeill £160, £155, £154, £150, W McKernan £156 £146 and A Reid £156, £148, £148.

An excellent yard of store and fat lambs sold to an exciting trade yet again on Thursday 26th August with new sellers every week.

Fat lambs to £104, store lambs to £98, ewe lambs to £100 and fat ewes to £102.

Fat lambs

M Devine £104/26kg, B Kerlin £103/23.5kg, J Kerlin £103/24kg, D Carolan £101/22kg, £101/21kg, £100/22kg and H Donaghy £97/21kg, £95/21kg.

Store lambs

D Smyth £100, £93, £93, £92, £89, £88, F McCrossan £98, £90, G Donaghy £97, £88, £84, £81, B McCullagh £94, P Quigley £94, £84, £84, H Donaghy £93, B Kerlin £93, £83, £82, £81, J Kerlin £93, £89, J Conway £91, S Miller £90, £85, £73. J Devine £90, £82, P McGurk £89, £76, D Devine £88, £85, D Carolan £87, £85, V McGarvey £86, £85, D Moss £85, £79 and R McCloskey £84.

Horned lambs

D McSwiggan £78, £76, £70, J Harkin £78, £77, J Conway £77, P McGurk £76, D Devine £75 and T Harkin £75.

A full yard of stock at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Tuesday 31st August resulted in a good trade with quality sheep especially sought after, hoggets to £222 and ewe lambs to £185, breeding ewes to £140.

Ewe lambs

B McCullagh £185, £170, £136, £132, £120, C ONeill £124, £122, £114, L McMenamin £120, £118, £97, S Kerlin £118, £118, £112, £104, ££102, £100, £98, H Devine £118, £114, £104, D Lyttle £108, £98, £92, D Martin £105, £102, £100, £97, M McBride £104, J McCullagh £100 and D Devine £98, £96, £94, £92, £90.

Hoggets

B McNulty £222, £206, £200, £200, £200, £195, M Connell £198, £194, £194, £192, £186, ££180, £178, L McMenamin £194, £182, A Lyttle £180. M ONeill £184, £180, £180, J Johnston £178, £178, £178, £170, £168, C Clarke £176, £140, C McCormack £172, £168, £164, J Kennedy £170, £160, £160 and B Kyle £165, £160.

Ewes

J McCullagh £140 and R Grant £128, £122, £120.

Mule ewe lamb sale of 1500 plus lambs – Tuesday 7th September.