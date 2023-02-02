Holestone YFC elects new club committee
Tuesday 24th January saw members gathered together to vote in the new committee for 2023/24.
Thank you to all outgoing committee members for all their hard work over the past year.
Thank you to Richard Beattie for chairing our AGM on the evening.
The 80th committee of Holestone YFC is as follows:
President - Peter McConnell
Club Leader - Clara McConnell
Secretary - Victoria Minford
Treasurer - Laura Robson
PRO - Laura Patterson
Assistant club leader - Zara Stirling
Assistant secretary - Louise Moore
Assistant treasurer - Jack Stewart
Assistant PRO - Ellie Thompson
Arts competition co-ordinator- Bethany Park
Stockjudging co-ordinator - Callum McConnell
Assistant competitions co-ordinator - Craig Robson
Catering organisers - Julianne Moore and Aimee McKillen
Sports co-ordinators - Ewan Hoy and Jacob McAuley
Fundraising co-ordinators - Robyn Marshall and Hannah McCartney
Grants co-ordinator- Laura Robson
County council representative - Jack Stewart
UFU representative - Craig Robson
Antrim Show representative - Laura Patterson
Additional committee - Andrew Coleman, Matthew Coleman and Robyn McConnell
Good luck to the new committee for the year ahead.