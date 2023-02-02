News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Holestone YFC elects new club committee

Tuesday 24th January saw members gathered together to vote in the new committee for 2023/24.

By Darryl Armitage
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Thank you to all outgoing committee members for all their hard work over the past year.

Thank you to Richard Beattie for chairing our AGM on the evening.

The 80th committee of Holestone YFC is as follows:

Holestone YFC's new committee for 2023/24, with AGM chairperson Richard Beattie
Most Popular

President - Peter McConnell

Club Leader - Clara McConnell

Secretary - Victoria Minford

Treasurer - Laura Robson

Laura Patterson (PRO), Laura Robson (treasurer), Clara McConnell (club leader) and Victoria Minford (secretary)

PRO - Laura Patterson

Assistant club leader - Zara Stirling

Assistant secretary - Louise Moore

Assistant treasurer - Jack Stewart

Assistant PRO - Ellie Thompson

Arts competition co-ordinator- Bethany Park

Stockjudging co-ordinator - Callum McConnell

Assistant competitions co-ordinator - Craig Robson

Catering organisers - Julianne Moore and Aimee McKillen

Sports co-ordinators - Ewan Hoy and Jacob McAuley

Fundraising co-ordinators - Robyn Marshall and Hannah McCartney

Grants co-ordinator- Laura Robson

County council representative - Jack Stewart

UFU representative - Craig Robson

Antrim Show representative - Laura Patterson

Additional committee - Andrew Coleman, Matthew Coleman and Robyn McConnell

Good luck to the new committee for the year ahead.

PresidentLouise MooreAGM