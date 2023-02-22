Holestone YFC enjoy a very busy start to new year

The first club meeting of the year was a trip to Jonny McMaster’s for a butchery demonstration.

Jonny talked members through a range of butchery demonstrations as well as allowing members to get involved through created sausages and stuffing chickens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was a very informative evening for members and the club would like to thank Jonny McMaster for his kind hospitality.

Holestone YFC's new committee for 2023-24

The third Wednesday of the month saw one team from Holestone YFC headed to Dundonald Ice Bowl for the YFCU bowling competition, although there were no placings a great night was had with a few strikes and misses along the way.

Holestone YFC members gathered together on Tuesday 24th January for the annual general meeting to elect the 80th committee for Holestone YFC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you to Richard Beattie for chairing the AGM and a massive well done to all those elected.

The club would also like to thank all outgoing office bearers for all their hard work over the past year.

Holestone YFC members enjoying exchange with Crossroads YFC

Congratulations to Peter McConnell who was re-elected as president, Clara McConnell elected as club leader; members elected Victoria Minford as secretary; Laura Robson was voted in as treasurer; and Laura Patterson was re-elected as the club's public relations officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club are looking forward to celebrating their 80th anniversary year and have no doubt that the newly elected office bearers will help in continuing to make Holestone YFC the best it can be.

The last weekend in January saw senior members travel to Scotland to complete the return leg of the club exchange with Crossroads YFC.

Members had a very enjoyable weekend with farm tours, a rugby match and socialising with fellow young farmers.

Holestone YFC's bowling team which took part in the recent YFCU ten pin bowling competition

Advertisement

Advertisement

A massive thank you to Crossroads YFC for participating in a club exchange with Holestone YFC – members have definitely made friends for life.

The end of January also saw some of the members take part in the second round of the Ulster Young Farmer and Home management competitions through a survey monkey online – well done to those members who participated.

For further updates on Holestone YFC follow the club on all social media platforms.

Riley Hoy and Julianne Moore making sausages

Advertisement

Advertisement