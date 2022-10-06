News you can trust since 1963
Holestone YFC host Night at the Races

Friday 30th September saw members, friends, family and supporters of Holestone YFC gather in the Five Corners Bar for a Night at the Races.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:00 am - 1 min read

The night was a great success for the club and raised a large amount of money for Macmillan, Antrim.

The club would like to thank everyone who supported this event and to everyone who donated auction prizes.

Thanks to everyone who sponsored races and bought horses.

Michelle Coleman and Pamela Ferguson

The club really appreciate it.

Keep an eye out to see what else members get up too.

Local YFC members supporting Holestone YFC
President Peter McConnell welcoming everyone

The girls enjoying the night at the races
Allison Matthews, Drew Hoy, Tammy Hoy and Heather Patterson
James Scroggie and Clara McConnell
Jack Stewart ready to place some bets

Laura Patterson and Riley Hoy
All smiles from the girls
Laura Patterson and Laura Robson
Clara McConnell talking about the chosen charity

Supporting the night at the races
