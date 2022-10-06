The night was a great success for the club and raised a large amount of money for Macmillan, Antrim.

The club would like to thank everyone who supported this event and to everyone who donated auction prizes.

Thanks to everyone who sponsored races and bought horses.

Michelle Coleman and Pamela Ferguson

The club really appreciate it.

Keep an eye out to see what else members get up too.

Local YFC members supporting Holestone YFC

President Peter McConnell welcoming everyone

The girls enjoying the night at the races

Allison Matthews, Drew Hoy, Tammy Hoy and Heather Patterson

James Scroggie and Clara McConnell

Jack Stewart ready to place some bets

Laura Patterson and Riley Hoy

All smiles from the girls

Laura Patterson and Laura Robson

Clara McConnell talking about the chosen charity

