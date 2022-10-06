Holestone YFC host Night at the Races
Friday 30th September saw members, friends, family and supporters of Holestone YFC gather in the Five Corners Bar for a Night at the Races.
By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:00 am
- 1 min read
The night was a great success for the club and raised a large amount of money for Macmillan, Antrim.
The club would like to thank everyone who supported this event and to everyone who donated auction prizes.
Thanks to everyone who sponsored races and bought horses.
Most Popular
The club really appreciate it.
Keep an eye out to see what else members get up too.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement