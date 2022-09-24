Holestone YFC start their new year with a big bang
Tuesday 20th September saw Holestone YFC members gather in the club hall to kick off the winter programme.
The evening kicked of with a very informative presentation on all things YFCU and what to get involved in.
Members then split up into teams and enjoyed several ice breakers throughout the evening.
Ice breakers included creating a mummy, bring me, the newspaper game and Holestone YFC’s classic motorbike game.
Most Popular
In true Holestone YFC style members enjoyed hotdogs before heading home.
It was great to see so many familiar faces returning as well as many new ones also.
Members are looking forward to a fun filled year ahead so keep your eyes peeled on the clubs social media to see what is happening.
The committee are also busy organising a night at the races which is to be held on Friday 30th September in The 5 Corners Bar, Ballyclare.
The club committee would love to see many there to support and enjoy a night of entertainment.
Should you require any further information on the club or any events please do not hesitate to get in contact with any committee member of the clubs social media pages.