Holestone YFC start their new year with a big bang

The evening kicked of with a very informative presentation on all things YFCU and what to get involved in.

Members then split up into teams and enjoyed several ice breakers throughout the evening.

Ice breakers included creating a mummy, bring me, the newspaper game and Holestone YFC’s classic motorbike game.

Team work makes the dream work at Holestone YFC

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In true Holestone YFC style members enjoyed hotdogs before heading home.

It was great to see so many familiar faces returning as well as many new ones also.

Members are looking forward to a fun filled year ahead so keep your eyes peeled on the clubs social media to see what is happening.

The committee are also busy organising a night at the races which is to be held on Friday 30th September in The 5 Corners Bar, Ballyclare.

Can you guess who is inside?

The club committee would love to see many there to support and enjoy a night of entertainment.

Should you require any further information on the club or any events please do not hesitate to get in contact with any committee member of the clubs social media pages.

New members at Holestone YFC's recent club meeting

Holestone YFC members attending the first club meeting