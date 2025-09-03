HoloRuminant scientists from across Europe visit AFBI

By Corporate Comms
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 17:36 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 08:28 BST
AFBI Hillsborough recently hosted a group of Scientists who were taking part in the Fourth Annual Meeting of the EU HoloRuminant project being held at Queens University Belfast.

HoloRuminant is an EU-funded project involving research scientists from 14 countries across Europe, as well as from the US, New Zealand and Australia. Scientists from the Dairy Research Group at AFBI Hillsborough are partners within the project.

Most Popular

The project is focusing on the role of the microbiome on livestock production, health, and efficiency, with the microbiome defined as the collection of all microbes (bacteria, archaea, fungi and viruses) that naturally inhabit our bodies and environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Within the project AFBI is examining the impact of early life management of the calf on subsequent health and productivity, how the microbiome within the calf is influenced by these management approaches, and how it changes over time.

Drs Anna Lavery and Aidan Cushnahan update visitors from the EU HoloRuminant project on current research projectsplaceholder image
Drs Anna Lavery and Aidan Cushnahan update visitors from the EU HoloRuminant project on current research projects

During their visit to AFBI scientists were given an overview of AFBI’s role, and an update on ongoing research examining how to reduce the phosphorus content of slurry, reduce methane emissions from dairy youngstock and cows, increase the use of byproduct feeds in dairy cow diets, with an overall focus on improving productivity and efficiency.

Related topics:Europe
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice