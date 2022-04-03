Holstein AGM on April 4
Members of Holstein Northern Ireland are reminded that its 22nd Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday 4th April 2022. The venue is the Dunsilly Hotel, 20 Dunsilly Road, Antrim, BT41 2JH, commencing at 8.00pm.
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 7:09 am
Guest speaker is Scotsman Andrew Neilson from the noted Overside Herd, based at Brackenridge Farm, Strathaven, Lanarkshire.
The AGM is generously sponsored by Dairy Herd Management.
Further details from Holstein NI secretary John Martin, tel: 07711 041128.
Pictured are outgoing chairman Iain McLean, left, and secretary/treasurer John Martin, right, discussing the agenda for Holstein NI’s 22nd AGM, with sponsor David Patterson, Dairy Herd Management. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/Newry.ie