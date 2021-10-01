Holstein bull entry for Kilrea on October 5
Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s bull sale at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday 5th October.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:58 pm
Auctioneer Mark Stewart has confirmed an entry of five bulls from the Inch and Ballylagan Herds. The bulls feature pedigree Holstein and British Friesian bloodlines, and are sons of sires Wilder Hotspot P ET, Westenrade Altaspring, Beaufort Karactacus and Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul.
They are bred from renowned families such as Daphne, Stone, and the noted Blondin Supera family. Dam butterfat to 5.67% and protein to 3.72%.
The sale commences at noon, immediately after the mart’s weekly dairy entry. Further details and catalogues contact: HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd tel: 028 29540588.