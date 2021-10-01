Holstein bull entry for Kilrea on October 5

Auctioneer Mark Stewart has confirmed an entry of five bulls from the Inch and Ballylagan Herds. The bulls feature pedigree Holstein and British Friesian bloodlines, and are sons of sires Wilder Hotspot P ET, Westenrade Altaspring, Beaufort Karactacus and Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul.

They are bred from renowned families such as Daphne, Stone, and the noted Blondin Supera family. Dam butterfat to 5.67% and protein to 3.72%.