Holstein bull sale at Kilrea on Tuesday

Auctioneer Mark Stewart from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, has confirmed that the catalogue includes entries from the Inch (3), Prehen (4) and Relough (5) and Slatabogie (2) herds.

The pre-sale show sponsored by Genus ABS will commence at 11.00am, with judging in the capable hands of Ian Watson, Majestic Herd, Macosquin, Coleraine. The sale will get underway at noon, immediately after the mart’s weekly dairy auction.

The bulls on offer range in age from July 2022 to March 2023, with one boasting a genomic PLI of £568, and others with high PLI values to £560. They are bred from generations of proven cow families with dairy strength, production, components, fertility and longevity.

Conal Daly, Genus ABS, with Holstein NI committee members Stuart Smith and Wallace Patton.

The catalogue includes sons of top AI sires and stock bulls such Peak Altaalanzo, Bradash Patriot Red, Slatabogie Simplicity, Lakemead Jingle, Beaufort Milkman, Winstar Elver P, Farnear Delta Lambda, Drouner K&L Chase, Winstar Equity P and Hoven Holsteins Avatar Red.

Mark Stewart said: “There is something for everyone. The catalogue features a selection of pure-bred Holstein bulls, red carrier bulls and several with a blend of quality proven Holstein and Friesian genetics.”