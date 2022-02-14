Holstein bulls and females are on their way to Dungannon Mart
Taaffe Auctions has confirmed that this month’s dairy sale will take place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday, 17th February.
Sponsored by dairy hygiene giant Kersia, the pre-sale show gets underway at 10.00am. The sale will commence at 11.30am.
The catalogue comprises of eight service-age bulls, 128 fresh calved heifers and young cows, and 30 served heifers.
The sale kicks off with an entry of bulls from the Dunbanard, Relough (3) and Prehen (3) herds. They were born between August 2020 and February 2021, and have high PLI values to £704. The bulls on offer are sons of AI sires Bomaz Fynn, Alta Zarek, Pine-Tree Acura and Alta Leap.
Herds consigning in-milk females for the auction include: Aghavilly, Ards, Ardmore, Burnhill, Glasson, Glastryfarm, Greenisle, Hilltara, Inch, Modelfarm and Relough.
The females selling are daughters of leading AI sires such as Alcove, Atrium, Crosby, Skywalker, Kenobi, ABS Crimson, Outback, Jericho, Jones, Batman, Rubicon and Hurricane.
Rounding off the sale is a lovely group of 30 served heifers from Maurice Hurst’s Aghavea Herd. These well-grown heifers have been AI’d in December and January, and are due in September and October.
The batch includes daughters of AI bulls TW Goodwhone, Westenrade Jethro, Bouw Rocky, Alta Barney and Alta Spring.
Contact Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 419881288 for further details; or view the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com. Prospective buyers can also bid online at www.livestock-live.com. Online bidding approval must be confirmed with the auctioneers prior to the sale.