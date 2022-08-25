Holstein calved heifer sells for £3650 at Ballymena
Thursday 18th August 2022: 510 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a very steady trade.
Beef cows sold to 190p 660kg at £1254.
Beef heifers to 274p 580kg at £1589.
Beef bullocks to 285p 630kg at £1795 and to a top per head of £2313 for 860kg Friesian Bullocks to 220p for 770kg at £1694.
Beef cows
JB McClean, Bushmills Belgian Blue 910kg £2457 (270) J Mulholland, Antrim Belgian Blue 690kg £1821 (264) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 620kg £1543 (249) R Fullerton, Castledawson Limousin 710kg £1718 (242) A Hamilton, Ballycastle Limousin 700kg £1666 (238) F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 620kg £1469 (237) WH Knox, Ballyclare Limousin 720kg £1692 (235) WH Knox, Limousin 580kg £1363 (235) D Taggart, Randalstown Chl 790kg £1856 (235) D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 660kg £1551 (235) D Taggart, Randalstown Limousin 730kg £1700 (233) A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue 630kg £1455 (231) M McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 750kg £1717 (229) W Smyth, Ballymena Limousin 600kg £1374 (229) A Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 720kg £1641 (228) and D Taggart, Randalstown Limousin 660kg £1498 (227).
Friesian cows
A Park, Ballynure 660kg £1254 (190) A Park, 790kg £1414 (179) N Trimble and Partners 630kg £1102 (175) CA Orr, Cloughmills 760kg £1330 (175) A Clelland, Downpatrick 780kg £1357 (174) I B and H J Marsden, Larne 740kg £1287 (174) N Trimble and Partners 750kg £1305 (174) J and C Kane, 770kg £1339 (174) JC Barkley, Ballymena 620kg £1078 (174) A Park, 630kg £1083 (172) D Rowe, 670kg £1152 (172) CA Orr, Cloughmills 820kg £1394 (170) A Clelland, 710kg £1199 (169) J Campbell, 630kg £1064 (169) CA Orr, 610kg £1024 (168) and WH Hamilton, Broughshane 730kg £1219 (167).
Beef heifers
G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 580kg £1589 (274), R Taggart, Armoy Limousin 650kg £1709 (263), G Murdock Charolais 550kg £1424 (259), R McKeown, Templepatrick Shb 690kg £1759 (255), JB McLean, Bushmills Charolais 690kg £1745 (253), H Bradley, Dessertmartin Charolais 570kg £1436 (252), D Duggan, Magherfelt Limousin 660kg £1656 (251), B Arthurs, Kircubbin Charolais 720kg £1800 (250), G Murdock Charolais 540kg £1339 (248), W Beattie, Glarryford Limousin 590kg £1463 (248), R Taggart Limousin 720kg £1778 (247), J Lowe, Coagh Limousin 740kg £1820 (246), D Stewart, Portglenone Limousin 600kg £1470 (245), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 630kg £1530 (243), B Arthurs Belgian Blue 670kg £1628 (243) and D Stewart Limousin 530kg £1282 (242).
Beef bullocks top per kg
J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 630kg £1795.50 (285p), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane, Belgian Blue 580kg £1647.20 (284p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 700kg £1981.00 (283p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 660kg £1834.80 (278p), H Crawford, Moneyrea, Belgian Blue 760kg £2112.80 (278p), R George, Templepatrick, Limousin 750kg £2077.50 (277p), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Limousin 720kg £1987.20 (276p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 760kg £2082.40 (274p), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Belgian Blue 770kg £2102.10 (273p), Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown, Limousin 820kg £2238.60 (273p), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane, Limousin 580kg £1577.60 (272p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 650kg £1761.50 (271p), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Belgian Blue 740kg £2005.40 (271p), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Limousin 750kg £2025.00 (270p), R George, Templepatrick, Limousin 710kg £1917.00 (270p) and G and A McMaster, Broughshane, Limousin 690kg £1863.00 (270p).
Top per head
J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 860kg £2313.40, Fergus Ferguson, Stewartstown, Limousin 820kg £2238.60, S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 820kg £2164.80, H Crawford, Moneyrea, Belgian Blue 760kg £2112.80, Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Belgian Blue 770kg £2102.10, Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Limousin 790kg £2101.40, R George, Templepatrick, Limousin 800kg £2096.00, J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 790kg £2085.60, R Hughes, Kircubbin, Belgian Blue 880kg £2085.60, J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 760kg £2082.40, R George, Templepatrick, Limousin 750kg £2077.50, S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 830kg £2050.10, A McDevitt, Limavady, Limousin 790kg £2030.30, Michael Magee, Kilcliff, Charolais 830kg £2025.20, Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Limousin 750kg £2025.00 and S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 780kg £2012.40.
Friesian bullocks
R J Gage, Clough, Friesian 770kg £1694.00 (220p), T McErlaine, Rasharkin, Friesian 700kg £1463.00 (209p), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge, Friesian 640kg £1324.80 (207p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan, Friesian 620kg £1227.60 (198p), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge, Friesian 620kg £1190.40 (192p), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge, Friesian 610kg £1165.10 (191p), P McErlaine, Toomebridge, Friesian 640kg £1216.00 (190p), T McErlaine, Rasharkin, Friesian 560kg £1058.40 (189p), P McErlaine, Toomebridge, Friesian 650kg £1228.50 (189p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan, Friesian 590kg £1115.10 (189p), T McErlaine, Rasharkin, Friesian 570kg £1071.60 (188p), James and Stephen McElnay, Bushmills, Holstein 520kg £972.40 (187p), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan, Friesian 590kg £1097.40 (186p) and M Wallace, Dunloy, Friesian 540kg £1004.40 (186p).
Friday 19th August 2022: Dairy – 50 dairy cattle met exceptional demand to £3650 for a calved heifer from Inch Genetics, a Holstein/Friesian bull from the same herd fetched £2950, calved cows to £2800 and maidens to £1420.
Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, Holstein calved heifer £3650, Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, Holstein calved heifer £3000, W G Johnston, Ligoniel, Holstein calved heifer £3000, Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, Holstein calved heifer £2850, W G Johnston, Ligoniel, Holstein calved heifer £2820, Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, Holstein calved heifer £2800, Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, Holstein calved cow £2800, D McNeilly, Randalstown, Friesian calved cow £2700, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Friesian calved cow £2580, Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, Holstein calved heifer £2550, Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, Holstein calved heifer £2420, Barry McStravick, Lurgan, Friesian calved cow £2350, Barry McStravick, Lurgan, Friesian calved cow £2350, D McNeilly, Randalstown, Friesian calved heifer £2320, Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, Holstein calved heifer £2300, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Friesian calved cow £2300 and Barry McStravick, Lurgan, Friesian calved cow £2000,
Breeding bulls sold to: Inch Genetics, Downpatrick Holstein £2950, Friesian £1950, HF McKay, Carnlough Limousin £1550, Paul Smyth, Broughshane Friesian £1550, Friesian £1500, Rachel Leader, Dundrod Hereford £1450, Mrs E Kerridge, Parkgate Hereford £1350, Noel McGee, Limavady Simmental £1250, Paul Smyth Friesian £1050 and Rachel Leader Hereford £1050.
Suckler cows
Good quality suckler stock sold to £2400 for a Limousin with bull calf at foot.
Brian Paisley, Ballynure, Limousin with bull calf at foot £2400, W Campbell, Carnlough, Limousin with bull calf at foot £2360, Brian Paisley, Ballynure, Limousin with bull calf at foot £2280, F Hilton, Ballymena, Limousin with bull calf at foot £2150, Brian Paisley, Ballynure, Limousin with bull calf at foot £2000, Brian Paisley, Ballynure, Holstein with heifer calf at foot £1680 and W J and I A Ross, Randalstown, Hereford with bull calf at foot £1420.
Dropped calves
192 lots in the calf ring sold to £560 which was paid twice for partly reared Simmental and Belgian Blue bulls, heifer calves topped at £520 for a similar Belgian Blue.
Bull calves
Ben Millar, Ballymena, Simmental £560, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £560, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £545, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Simmental £540, T.J McAuley, Ballyclare, Limousin £530, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Limousin £525, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Simmental £500, Samuel Brennan, Ballyboley, Limousin £500, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Limousin £485, Brian Paisley, Ballnure, Belgian Blue £485, H Thompson, Randalstown, Abe £480, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Limousin £480, H Thompson, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £470, H Thompson, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £470, H Thompson, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £470 and W R Magee, Kilwaughter, Limousin £465.
Heifer calves
Ben Millar, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £520, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Simmental £515, H Thompson, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £500, Alison Wharry, Glenarm, Simmental £475, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £475, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Simmental £470, I Townley, Ballykelly, Limousin £450, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Limousin £425, Martin McKillop, Abe £405, H Thompson, Randalstown, Abe £390, H Thompson, Randalstown, Abe £390, Ben Millar, Ballymena, Simmental £390, Brian Paisley, Ballnure, Belgian Blue £385, Vincent Laverty, Randalstown, Limousin £380, S Woodside, Islandmagee, Charolais £380 and Ben Millar, Ballymena, Simmental £375.
Friesian bulls
J Lynn, Cullybackey, Friesian £210, Samuel Brennan, Ballyboley, Holstein £195, Trimble Farms Ltd, Kircubbin, Holstein £140, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein £140 x 5, Trimble Farms Ltd, Kircubbin, Holstein £130 x 4, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein £130 x 3 and Trimble Farms Ltd, Kircubbin, Holstein £125.
190 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £750 over for a Limousin 420kg at £1170 presented by Martin McGarry, Broughshane.
Heifers sold to £710 over for a Limousin 410kg at £1120 offered by Ryan McKay, Ballymoney.
Bulls/bullocks
0kg to 300kg
R McKeown, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £860 (307) R McKeown, Limousin 280kg £810 (289) Local Farmer, Limousin 280kg £775 (276) H O’Mullan, Saler 280kg £760 (271) J and W Christie, Ballycastle Limousin 250kg £600 (240) D Black, Cushendall Abe 240kg £520 (216) H Stewart, Ballycastle Hereford 300kg £550 (183) WS Kennedy, Ballyclare Friesian 280kg £450 (160) and WS Kennedy, Friesian 300kg £450 (150).
301kg to 350kg
A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 320kg £960 (300) E Hamilton, Moorfields Limousin 310kg £870 (280) P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 330kg £900 (272) P McConnell, Limousin 320kg £870 (271) E Loughran, Cookstown Limousin 320kg £865 (270) P McConnell, Limousin 330kg £890 (269) R McKeown, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £830 (267) A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 330kg £800 (242) Shaws Hill Farm, Shb 350kg £830 (237) Alison Wharry, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £825 (235) G Connon, Aldergrove Her 340kg £770 (226) R Robinson, Broughshane Simmental 350kg £775 (221) R McCluggage, Larne Abe 340kg £735 (216) A Connor, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £700 (200) and WS Kennedy, Ballyclare Friesian 350kg £570 (162)
351kg and over
A Maw, Carrickfergus Charolais 370kg £1050 (283) M McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 420kg £1170 (278) A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 410kg £1140 (278) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 400kg £1110 (277) E Loughran, Cookstown Limousin 370kg £1005 (271) J Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 420kg £1140 (271) R McKay, Ballymoney Limousin 440kg £1180 (268) P McDonnell, Charolais 420kg £1120 (266) A McMaw, Charolais 390kg £1030 (264) M McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 450kg £1180 (262) M Rankin, Limousin 420kg £1100 (261) M Rankin, Limousin 420kg £1100 (261) J Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 440kg £1150 (261) G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 390kg £1010 (259) N McClure, Parthenais 440kg £1110 (252) and M McGarry, Broughshane Speckled Park 440kg £1100 (250).
Top prices per kg
0-300kg
S Taylor, Ligoniel, Charolais 250kg £760 (304p), A McMaw, Carrickfergus, Charolais 290kg £790 (272p), Ross Clyde, Broughshane, Limousin 280kg £645 (230p), E Loughran, Cookstown, Limousin 300kg £690 (230p), R McKeown, Portglenone, Limousin 300kg £685 (228p), Ross Clyde, Broushane, Limousin 250kg £540 (216p), Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare, Abe 230kg £480 (208p) and Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare, Abe 230kg £480 (208p).
301-350kg
R McKeown, Portglenone, Limousin 310kg £850 (274p), A McMaw, Carrickfergus, Charolais 320kg £855 (267p), RJ McNeill, Glenarm, Blonde d’Aquitaine 320kg £855 (267p), J Frew, Kells, Limousin 310kg £820 (264p), Alison Wharry, Glenarm, Simmental 340kg £880 (258p), RJ McNeill, Glenarm, Charolais 330kg £845 (256p), RJ McNeill, Glenarm, Limousin 310kg £790 (254p), S Taylor, Ligoniel, Limousin 330kg £840 (254p), S Taylor, Ligoniel, Charolais 350kg £880 (251p), RJ McNeill, Glenarm, Charolais 350kg £870 (248p), RJ McNeill, Glenarm, Charolais 320kg £780 (243p), A McMaw, Carrickfergus, Charolais 330kg £800 (242p), S Taylor, Ligoniel, Limousin 340kg £820 (241p), James Arthur Ross, Islandmagee, Limousin 330kg £760 (230p), James Arthur Ross, Islandmagee, Limousin 330kg £760 (230p) and James Arthur Ross, Islandmagee, Limousin 340kg £770 (226p).
351kg plus
Ryan McKay, Ballymoney, Limousin 370kg £1040 (281p), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry, Limousin 410kg £1120 (273p), Ryan McKay, Ballymoney, Limousin 410kg £1100 (268p), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry, Limousin 430kg £1100 (255p), S Taylor, Ligoniel, Charolais 430kg £1090 (253p), William Jones Snr, Limousin 420kg £1040 (247p), William Jones Snr, Limousin 420kg £1040 (247p), S Taylor, Ligoniel, Simmental 370kg £910 (246p), E McKinstry, Dunacloney, Belgian Blue 400kg £980 (245p), James Arthur Ross, Islandmagee, Limousin 380kg £920 (242p), RJ McNeill, Glenarm, Charolais 410kg £980 (239p), A McMaw, Carrickfergus, Charolais 360kg £860 (238p), E McKinstry, Dunacloney, Belgian Blue 370kg £880 (237p), A McMaw, Carrickfergus, Charolais 410kg £970 (236p), E McKinstry, Dunacloney, Belgian Blue 370kg £870 (235p) and James Arthur Ross, Islandmagee, Limousin 370kg £860 (232p).
Sheddings 2022
The annual show and sale on behalf of the Sheddings Sheep Breeders Society met a reduced entry for a firm trade was recorded in almost all sections.
Blackface sheep met an excellent trade selling to a high top of £850 paid for a choice ewe lamb presented by Hugh Crawford and to £450 per head for a pen of Lanark hoggets offered by Gordon Crawford Parkmore.
Cast ewes sold to £180 per head paid to Sam Adams.
In the crossbred section while Mule ewe lambs saw averages back on 2021 they sold to a top of £162 paid to Hugh Crawford.
Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs met an excellent trade and sold to £170 per head paid to Robert Workman and a pen of Cheviot ewe lambs sold to £165 paid to J Adams.
Leading prices and averages in each section were as follows: Blackface hoggets (average £159.41) – G Crawford 6 at £450, 7 at £215, R McNabney (winner of Workman cup) 14 at £200, A Adams 10 at £190, G Wallace 12 at £180, C Adams 12 at £180, R McNabney 12 at £180, 14 at £175 and R Henry 10 at £175. Blackface ewe lambs (average £110.63) – H Crawford 1 at £850, A Adams 10 at £170, S Mulvenna 10 at £165, T Adams 5 at £150, G Wallace 12 at £145 and L Finlay 12 at £145. Cast ewes – S Adams 12 at £180, T Adams 7 at £150, AB Carson 10 at £115. Cheviot and S/C ewe lambs (average £139.64) – R Workman 12 at £170, 12 at £170, L Anderson 12 at £155, C and I Mills 14 at £155, L Anderson 10 at £150. Mule ewe lambs (average £99.87) – H Crawford – 12 at £162, 12 at £142, J Magee 1 at £142, J Adams 12 at £140, D Smyth 12 at £130 and A Knox 12 at £125.
Monday evening 22nd August 2022: A terrific show of 4200 sheep on Monday evening incorporating the Cargan sale met a great trade.
Breeders sold to £320, store lambs to £99 and ewe lambs to £130.
Hoggets
Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 11 Che £320, Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 11 Che £305, S McGilligan, Dungiven, 12 Che £285, Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 11 Che £280, Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 12 Che £275, S McGilligan, Dungiven, 12 Che £275, Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 12 Che £270, Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 12 Che £265, Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 12 Che £240, W McCurdy, Broughshane, 12 S/C £225, S McGilligan, Dungiven, 12 Che £220, W McCurdy, Broughshane, 12 S/C £215, S McGilligan, Dungiven, 12 Che £210, Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 12 Che £200, Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 15 Che £200 and S McGilligan, Dungiven, 12 Che £200.
Ewe lambs
James McQuillan, Martinstown, 6 Blackface £130, Paul McDonnell, Cargan, 5 Blackface £130, A Johnston, Glenavy, 3 Mul £130, James McLoughlin Unshinagh, 1 Mul £126, Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariff, 11 Mul £126, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 12 Texel £124, A Johnston, Glenavy, 4 Mul £124, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 10 Texel £122, James McLoughlin Unshinagh, 9 SX £122, Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariff, 6 SX £122, Paul McDonnell, Cargan, 10 Blackface £122, James McLoughlin Unshinagh, 11 Sx £121, Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariff, 5 Sx £121, James McLoughlin Unshinagh, 10 Sx £120, Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariff, 4 Sx £120, James McLoughlin Unshinagh, 11 Sx £120 and Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariff, 2 Sx £120.
Store Lambs
A and J McCann, Cargan, 3 Dor £99, Eamon Kerr, Newtowncrommelin, 70 Texel £96, O Henderson, Tobermore, 12 Texel £95, K Kidd, Broughshane, 56 Texel £93, Paul McDonnell, Cargan, 1 Texel £93, R.M Carson, Islandmagee, 25 Texel £92, Alex Thompson, Islandmagee, 29 Texel £92, J Kearney, Glenravel, 29 Texel £91.50, Ian Gibson, Broughshane, 40 Texel £91, Oliver Duffin, Cargan, 57 Texel £90.50, Ian Gibson, Broughshane, 23 Texel £90, A and J McCann, Cargan, 12 Texel £90 and W J McClintock JNR, Broughshane, 63 Texel £90.
Tuesday 23rd August 2022: An entry of 137 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in excellent trade.
Heifers sold to £715 over for a Limousin 480kg at £1195 offered by W A Weatherup, Comber.
Bullocks sold to £1000 over for a Limousin 590kg at £1590 offered by C Tinsdale, Carnlough.
Bullocks 0-500kg
R Harkness and J Harkness – Bones, Crumlin, Charolais 500kg £1390 (278p), R Harkness and J Harkness – Bones, Crumlin, Charolais 490kg £1360 (277p), R Harkness and J Harkness – Bones, Crumlin, Charolais 470kg £1270 (270p), Sidney Rea, Ballyclare, Limousin 380kg £1020 (268p), Sidney Rea, Ballyclare, Limousin 380kg £1010 (265p), Sidney Rea, Ballyclare, Limousin 430kg £1130 (262p), R Harkness and J Harkness – Bones, Crumlin, Charolais 480kg £1260 (262p), R Harkness and J Harkness – Bones, Crumlin, Charolais 450kg £1170 (260p), D S and Darren McKay, Rathkenny, Charolais 410kg £1030 (251p), Owen Park, Antrim, Limousin 500kg £1240 (248p), D S and Darren McKay, Rathkenny, Charolais 420kg £1025 (244p), S Rea, Glenarm, Limousin 400kg £970 (242p) and S Rea, Glenarm, Limousin 400kg £970 (242p).
501kg plus
C Tinsdale, Carnlough, Limousin 590kg £1590 (269p), Owen Park, Antrim, Limousin 520kg £1250 (240p), C Tinsdale, Carnlough, Belgian Blue 680kg £1625 (239p), Owen Park, Antrim, Charolais 510kg £1150 (225p), Owen Park, Antrim, Charolais 560kg £1260 (225p), K D Reid, Lurgan, SHB 540kg £1200 (222p), Frank Ohara, Ballymena, Abe 510kg £1130 (221p), C Tinsdale, Carnlough, Belgian Blue 620kg £1370 (221p), S McCrystal, Drumick, Belgian Blue 560kg £1210 (216p), Owen Park, Antrim, Limousin 540kg £1165 (215p), S McCrystal, Drumick, Belgian Blue 530kg £1110 (209p), Frank Ohara, Ballymena, Mon 510kg £1060 (207p), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare, Abe 530kg £1080 (203p), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm, Simmental 530kg £1070 (201p), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm, Holstein 570kg £1125 (197p) and David and Sandra Fulton, Randalstown, Fleckvieh 510kg £870 (170p).
Heifers 0-500kg
W Jeffers, Cookstown, Charolais 380kg £975 (256p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Limousin 480kg £1195 (249p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Limousin 480kg £1180 (245p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Simmental 380kg £930 (244p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Charolais 460kg £1070 (232p), Sidney Rea, Ballyclare, Limousin 490kg £1115 (227p), D J Moore, Ballyclare, Charolais 420kg £955 (227p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Charolais 400kg £905 (226p), D J Moore, Ballyclare, Charolais 420kg £950 (226p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Limousin 430kg £970 (225p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Limousin 480kg £1075 (224p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Limousin 460kg £1030 (223p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Limousin 470kg £1050 (223p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Abe 490kg £1090 (222p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Limousin 430kg £945 (219p) and S McCrystal, Drumick, Belgian Blue 490kg £1075 (219p).
500kg plus
S McAllister, Glenarm, Charolais 560kg £1260 (225p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Abe 510kg £1130 (221p), S McCrystal, Drumick, Belgian Blue 570kg £1230 (215p), W A Weatherup, Comber, Limousin 510kg £1100 (215p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Abe 520kg £1115 (214p), S McCrystal, Drumick, Belgian Blue 530kg £1115 (210p), S McCrystal, Drumick, Belgian Blue 560kg £1175 (209p), C McErlean, Hilltop Farm, Portglenone, Her 550kg £1120 (203p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Limousin 530kg £1070 (201p), W Jeffers, Cookstown, SHB 540kg £1085 (200p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, SHB 560kg £1110 (198p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Belgian Blue 530kg £1030 (194p), W Jeffers, Cookstown, SHB 510kg £970 (190p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Limousin 570kg £1010 (177p) and Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Abe 560kg £970 (173p).
Mule ewe lamb sale, Tuesday evening 23rd August 2022: The annual sale of Mule ewe lambs at Ballymena Mart attracted an entry of 3083 lambs and while averages were back by £18 per head on the year to £114 per head some excellent prices were recorded.
A show lamb from Seamus O’Kane sold at £440 while pens of 10 sold to £255 and £250 per head paid to M Kelly and J Mills respectively.
Leading average of the night was claimed by S Kerr, the last exhibitor in the ring, whose 109 lambs forward averaged £144.55 per head.
Leading prices and averages were as follows: S O’Kane 1 at £440, M Kelly 10 at £255, J Mills 10 at £250, G Loughery 10 at £200, J Mills 12 at £178, O Loughran 10 at £175, G Loughery 12 at £175, R Loughery 10 at £175, 10 at £170, S Kerr 12 at £165, 14 at £165, O Loughran 14 at £160, J Mills 14 at £160, M Kelly 12 at £160, 12 at £160, O Loughran 10 at £158, R Workman 10 at £155, O Loughran 14 at £150, R Loughery 15 at £150, 15 at £150 and S Kerr 12 at £150, 12 at £150, 14 at £150.
Averages – S Kerr 109 ave £144.55, J Mills ave 139.27, M Kelly 154 ave £136.60, R Loughery 201 ave £122.05, R Workman 178 ave £121.76 and O Loughran 238 ave £119.14.
Wednesday 24th August 2022: An entry of 3080 sheep in Ballymena resulted in slower trade.
Fat lambs sold to 465p for 18 Easycare 20kg £93 and to a top per head of £113 for a pen of 29kg Texels.
Fat ewes sold to £186.
Top price per kg
Harry Lowe, Cookstown, 1 Suf 18.5kg £95 (513p), S Gage, Clough, 2 Texel 15kg £75 (500p), K Baxter, Glenarm, 8 Ham 18kg £88 (488p), S Currie, Larne, 18 Eas 20kg £93 (465p), M.E Collins, Upper Ballinderry, 3 Texel 22.5kg £104 (462p), R McIntyre, Glarryford, 6 Texel 20kg £92 (460p), Ross Patterson, Crumlin, 5 Texel 20kg £92 (460p), John Lowe, Cookstown, 18 Texel 22kg £101 (459p), David McIlwaine, Glenwherry, 13 Texel 21kg £96 (457p), D Gaston, Carnlough, 14 Texel 21kg £96 (457p), Jordan Hunter, Cairncastle, 22 Texel 19.5kg £89 (456p), S Topping, Kilwaughter, 4 Texel 20.5kg £93.50 (456p), John Hunter, Broughshane, 14 Dor 20kg £91 (455p), John Reid, Aughafatten, 5 Texel 22kg £100 (454p), Brian Watt, Corkey, 22 Texel 22kg £100 (454p), Norman McAuley JNR, Ballyclare, 5 Charolais 20.5kg £93 (453p), W Craig, Larne, 19 Suf 21kg £95 (452p), Jonathan Auld, Ballynure, 52 Texel 21kg £95 (452p), Jonathan Auld, Ballynure, 22 Texel 21kg £95 (452p), Jonathan Fenton, Glarryford, 11 Texel 21kg £95 (452p), Norman McAuley JNR, Ballyclare, 15 Charolais 21.5kg £97 (451p), Steven Kerr, Kilwaughter, 24 Mul 21.5kg £97 (451p), P McKeown, Martinstown, 2 Texel 21.5kg £97 (451p), G Irwin, Ballyclare, 4 Texel 21.5kg £97 (451p) and Eamon McNeil, Glenarm, 14 Texel 21.5kg £97 (451p).
Fat lambs
Top per head - S White, Cloughmills 5 Texel 29kg £113, L Calderwood, Dunloy 28 Charollais 26.5kg £109, J Clarke, Gracehill 3 Zwa 28.5 £109, H Wilson, Cullybackey 4 Charollais 25kg £108.50, JK Adams, Broughshane 18 Texel 25kg £108, R Hunter, Ballygally 7 Texel 25.5kg £107, I Barr, Kells 19 Charollais 25kg £107, I McNeice, Toomebridge 14 Charollais 26kg £107, J McIlrath, Ballymena 15 Texel 25kg £106.50, D A McWilliam, Ballyclare 12 Texel 24kg £106, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 7 Texel 24.5kg £106, K Topping, Magheramorne 38 Texel 24kg £105.50, D J Fenton, Broughshane 7 Texel 24.5kg £105, W Reid, Aughafatten 17 Texel 24kg £105, GT and RJ Smyth, Randalstown 24 Texel 24kg £105, D Moorehead, Aughafatten 1 Suffolk 26.5kg £105, J Bonnar, Broughshane 24 Texel 25.5kg £105, I Morrison, Dunloy 70 Texel 23.5kg £104.50, J McCollum, Carnlough 11 Texel 24.5kg £104.50, Standalone Farm, Broughshane 35 Texel 24kg £104.50, B Wharry, Glenarm 12 Crossbred 24kg £104.50, P Crothers, Ballynure 12 Texel 24kg £104.50, D and F Kinney, Cushendall 17 Suffolk 24.5kg £104.50, ME Collins, Upper Ballinderry 3 Texel 22.5kg £104 and J Saunderson, Glenwherry 11 Charollais 24kg £104.
Fat ewes (769)
1st quality
Suffolk - £130-£177
Texel - £130-£186
Crossbred - £110-£138
Blackface - £80-£100