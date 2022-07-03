Holstein cow catches the eye at 180th Omagh Show

Showcasing the best in local agriculture, the event kicked-off on Friday (1 July) with a full complement of equestrian showing classes, including ridden ponies and horses, in-hand competitions and a range of qualifiers.

Pony and horse jumping delighted the crowds on both Friday and Saturday, with the Ulster Region Grand Prix proving a highlight of the second day.

On Saturday, cattle, sheep, goats and poultry took to the rings (and cages!) at The Showgrounds, Gillygooley Road, vying for the all-important champion plaudits.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Champion of Champions lineup at Omagh Show featured two Holsteins and two Limousins.

The Interbreed Dairy Champion title went to a Holstein cow owned by Jason Booth from Stewartstown, with judge Wallace Gregg describing his champion pick as a “really good dairy cow that just had the advantage over the reserve”.

Over in the beef section, it was a Limousin heifer belonging to Conor and Ryan Mulholland that caught the eye of Aberdeen man, Neil Barclay.

Mr Barclay, of the Harestone herd, selected another Limousin as his Interbreed Reserve Champion, this time a calf owned by Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge.

The Tyrone Beef Champion honour, meanwhile, went to the Elliott family’s Salers.

The Champion of Champions Holstein cow, owned by Jason Booth, Stewartstown. Included is judge Glyn Lucas and the sponsor.

The Champion of Champions was much anticipated, with judge, well-known auctioneer Glyn Lucas, tapping out the Holstein cow belonging to Jason Booth – a clean sweep across the board for the Stewartstown man.

“It is a great privilege to be asked along to the 180th Omagh Show and great to see the longevity of this event,” Glyn Lucas remarked.

“These are four beautiful animals. There are two Holstein cows.

“This white Holstein is a fourth lactation cow. She moves around exceptionally well and represents the breed with a lot of class.

Danny, Finn, Torin and Caiden Devine pictured at Omagh Show. Their Brownhill Charolais picked up breed champion on the day.

“The Limousin heifer, born last year, represents the breed very well with class and style.

“The Limousin calf also has a great future ahead.”

Settling on the Holstein as his Champion of Champions, Mr Lucas explained how the Dairy Champion had the edge due to her age and had “proven herself” after four calves.

The younger generation also enjoyed their time in the ring, with Keziah Shaw and her Hereford winning in the beef Young Handler section.

Zara Preston pictured with the Glenpark Beltex.

In the Dairy Junior Showing classes, there was stiff competition in both the under eight and over eight competitions.

In the end, it was Sarah Berry who clinched the champion title, with Oliver Booth taking the reserve champion honour.

Turning to sheep, the overall Interbreed Champion, a Texel ewe lamb owned by Martin McConville, was carefully chosen by judge Kevin Burke, from Cumbria, while reserve was awarded to a North Country Cheviot.

Young Handlers in the sheep section, qualifying for the final at Clogher Valley Show, included Zara Smyth, Castlederg; Eimear Boyd, Clogher; and Jade McCutcheon, Trillick.

Tyrone Farming Society have thanked everyone involved in making the two-day show a huge success.

“That’s a wrap for our 180th Omagh Show and we couldn’t have asked for a better day!

Sarah Berry was the champion of the junior dairy classes at Omagh Show.

“We hope you all enjoyed your day out with us and we look forward to welcoming you back next year.

“We would like to thank our committee members, traders, sponsors and all involved who worked hard to ensure a great day for all,” they said.

Judge Kevin Burke (back left) pictured with his Sheep Interbreed Champion and Reserve Champion picks.

Beef Interbreed Champion at Omagh was this Limousin heifer.