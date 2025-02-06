Holstein heifers to 3,400gns and cows to 3,350gns at Dungannon

The first Dungannon Dairy Sale of the New Year got off to a great start, with auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirming a steady trade for quality fresh calved heifers and cows.

Heifers topped at 3,400gns, while cows peaked at 3,350gns, and a service age bull sold for 2,300gns.

Three heifers came under the hammer at 3,400gns each. First to sell was Ballycairn News 4933 Sherese PLI £539 VG-2yr from William and Andrew McCollum’s herd. Sired by Peak Breaking News, her dam is Ballycairn Applejax Sherese EX92-4E LP50 who produced 11,534kgs at 4.48% butterfat and 3.52% protein in her fifth 305-day lactation.

The pre-sale show was judged by Jonny Kelso and generously sponsored by Bank of Ireland. The overall champion, Hilltara Achiever Lulu PLI £259, sold at 3,400gns for Sam and John McCormick. This ABS Achiever daughter was bred from Hilltara Artist Lulu.

Holstein NI chariman Paul Dunn, with Iris Beattie, Bank of Ireland, and Jonny Kelso. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Jonny Kelso from JK Genetics was impressed with the quality of stock forward in the saleyard. “The champion is a super heifer with a wide rump, length and depth of body, and a great udder. This heifer is youthful and looks like she will produce plenty of milk in the future.”

The same price was paid to Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, for Relough Lambda Danna 24 PLI £338. Sired by Farnear Dalta Lambda, her dam is Relough Danchiever Danna 3.

Following close behind at 3,300gns was Ballycairn Applaud 4949 Aggie PLI £504 VG-2yr, a potential thirteenth generation VG or EX female bred by William and Andrew McCollum. This Boghill Glamour Applaud daughter was bred from Ballycairn Frazzled Aggie VG87 who gave 12,275kgs of milk at 4.02% butterfat and 3.46% protein in her third lactation.

The McCollum family’s fourth placed Ballycairn News 5983 Tinnie PLI £539 sold for 3,200gns. Another daughter of Peak Breaking News, she is a potential tenth generation VG or EX female.

Leanne Paul, Wilson Patton and Iris Beattie, Bank of Ireland. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Hilltara King Doc Divine 5 PLI £279 sold at 3,050gns for Sam and John McCormick. A potential eleventh generation VG or EX, she is by Woodcrest King Doc and bred from Hilltara Rubicon Divine 4 VG86.

The McCormick’s also secured a bid of 3,000gns for Hilltara Renegade Tippy PLI £443. Sired by SSI PR Renegade, she is bred from Hilltara Skywalker Tippy GP83-2yr.

A super entry of cows sold to a top of 3,350gns twice. First into the salering was the McCollum family’s second calver Ballycairn Pikachu Hilda PLI £472 VG86. Sired by Gen Pikachu, she is bred from Ballycairn Entity M Hulda GP84-2yr.

Selling for the same price was the third calver Slatabogie Rager August Red 2 ET VG88-3yr consigned by the Paul family. A daughter of Ri-Val-Re Rager Red, she was bred from Slatabogie Wisconsin August Red EX91-4E 5*.

Sponsor Iris Beattie, Bank of Ireland, with Holstein UK president elect Mark Logan. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Next best at 3,150gns was the second calver Drumard Vitality Finesse PLI £344 bred by William Graham. This third placed Sandy Valley I Batman daughter gave 8,286kgs at 4.07% butterfat and 3.49% protein in her heifer lactation.

Following close behind at 3,100gns was Hilltara Sidekick Amie GP83-2yr PLI £231. This second calver is a Walnutlawn Sidekick daughter, and gave 7,459kgs at 6.36% butterfat and 3.59% protein in her first lactation.

The reserve show champion was Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara Cyprus Maude 4 PLI £232 GP84-2yr. This second calver was described by the judge as real dairy cow with a super udder. She gave 8,983kgs at 4.78% butterfat and 3.08% protein in her first lactation and sold for 2,800gns.

The honourable mention award went to Holstein NI club chairman Paul Dunn who exhibited Dunbanard Salt Addi PLI £277 VG87. A Delaberge Salt daughter, she is now in her third lactation and sold for 2,500gns.

Honourable mention award went to Paul Dunn’s Dunbanard Salt Addi VG87. He is pictured with judge Jonny Kelso, and sponsor Iris Beattie. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Stuart Smith realised 2,300gns for the October 2023 bull Prehen Savea *RC PLI £527. Sired by Denovo 17835 Lennon-P, he was bred from Prehen Nadal Saskia 2 VG86 LP60.

The next Dungannon Dairy Sale takes place on Thursday 20 February 2025. Sale commences at 11.30am sharp.