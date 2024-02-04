Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Steve McLoughlin (Ellys, ROI) will take to the centre of the ring to judge the National Holstein Calf Show whilst Mrs Laura Helen (Eedy, ROI) will judge the National Holstein Showmanship Competition.

Steve, along with his wife Maria, have a small group of elite pedigree heifers at their farm in Ellistown, County Kildare, which they show, alongside contract rearing 60 pedigree heifers.

Steve has judged many local and county shows throughout Ireland, along with numerous Club Calf Show qualifiers across Ireland and the UK.

Steve has previously judged both showmanship and calves at the Luxembourg Summer Classic Junior Show and was the Holstein Showmanship judge for the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show in 2017.

Showing highlights include winning the European Holstein Show in Brussels with Team Ireland in 2004, being the head fitter for Holstein UK team at the European Holstein Show, Libramont in 2019.

However, one of his most treasured memories is winning Supreme Champion at UK Dairy Expo three times with Peak Goldwyn Rhapsody, EX97.

Showmanship judge Laura, along with her husband Jason and his father Robert, have a herd of 90 Holsteins on 145 Acres.

Having recently bought into several new cow families, they are working together to push forward in both the show ring and marketing the herd.

Laura’s judging highlights include being the showmanship and Jersey judge at the Northern Ireland HYB qualifier and the National Showmanship league finals judge at the 2019 Irish National Dairy Show.

Laura was Champion Handler at the Shropshire, Western and Staffordshire Holstein Club Calf Show in 2017 and went on to win her class and Reserve Champion Handler at the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show.

She also won Champion Showman at UK Dairy Expo in both 2017 and 2018.

In more recent years, the Eedy herd took home the Champion and Honourable Mention titles at the National Dairy Show 2023.