Holstein NI charity auction raises in excess of £28,000 for two causes

Richard Cummings, Dungannon; David Irwin, Benburb and Ryan Pitts, Benburb enjoying the Holstein NI Charity Auction and BBQ in Dungannon. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

“We are overwhelmed by the success of the auction,” said Holstein NI chairman Iain McLean.

“Donations are still coming in, but preliminary calculations have confirmed that more than £28,000 has been raised. This money will be divided equally between Friends of the Cancer Centre, and Teen Challenge Belfast.”

Club secretary John Martin added: ”We are hugely indebted to the numerous local businesses, agri-companies and individuals, who pledged 100 items for our charity auction.”

Norman, David and Zita McNaugher, Aghadowey; with Heather and Willard Watson, Macosquin; relaxing at the Holstein NI Charity Auction and BBQ in Dungannon. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

The auction included a large variety of items, including three pedigree Holstein heifer calves; a corporate experience for four people at Old Trafford; hotel and restaurant vouchers; toys; paintings; several lots of bovine semen; a selection of fertiliser, cattle feed and mineral buckets and drenches; vouchers for various on-farm services; and a signed ball and tickets for Ulster Rugby.

John Martin continued: “Thanks to Trevor Wylie at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, and LSL Auctions, we were able to combine timed and live auction formats. The auction coincided with a BBQ and presentation of awards for our annual Herds Inspection Competition.”

Auction prices were led by three pedigree calves kindly donated by the Annaghmore, Priestland and Relough Herds.

Selling for £3,100 was the eleven-week-old calf Relough Leap Danna 6 bred by R McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, Dungannon. Backed by nine generations of VG and EX dams from the well-known Danna family, she was sired by Peak Altaleap, and bred from Relough Longview Danna 2 EX90 (2) LP50 SP who averaged 13,363kgs at 3.58% butterfat and 3.23% protein in five lactations. Buyers were David and Alan Wallace Abercorn Herd, Antrim.

Holstein NI Committee member Charlie Weir presents one of the auction items to the crowd at the Holstein NI Charity Auction and BBQ in Dungannon. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

The thirteen-week-old calf Priestland 6966 Army Anna, donated by Iain and Joyce McLean and Family, Bushmills, came under the hammer at £3,000, selling to Cyril and Martin Millar, Millars Herd, Coleraine. She was sired by Siemers Apples Army ET RDC, and is backed by four successive generations of EX dams. Her dam Priestland 5933 Seaver Anna ET SP EX92 (2) averaged 10,654kgs at 4.4% butterfat and 3.3% protein in three lactations.

The six-month-old heifer Annaghmore Master S Lydia, donated by Clive and Joel Richardson, Annaghmore, sold for £2,000 to Charlie Weir’s Burnhill Herd, Waringstown. Sired by Golden Oaks Master ET, she is bred from Priestland 5790 Sid Lydia VG87 who averaged 13,377kgs at 4.21% butterfat and 3.44% protein in two lactations. 112 days into her third lactation she has given 6,496kgs at 5.09% butterfat.

Another highlight of the auction was the Manchester United corporate package for four people, generously donated by Glanbia Cheese. It sold for £960.

Ian McLean concluded: ”We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the charity auction. Special thanks to all those who generously donated items for auction; and to everyone who bid and purchased items on the night. Thanks also to Blazin Digital for providing the large TV screen, Dungannon Rugby Club for the use of its facilities, and the many volunteers who helped out on the night.

Ashton Wallace, Antrim; Jack Wylie, Cookstown; and Matthew Weir, Warringstown, pictured at Holstein NIâ€TMs charity auction in Dungannon. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

“We are also indebted to Carnbrooke Meats for providing and part-sponsoring the meat for the BBQ; and to Sandra Robinson at the Garden Deli in Dungannon for providing the salads and desserts.”

Heidi Irwin from Redhouse Holsteins, Benburb, with daughter Adalaide, at the Holstein NI Charity Auction and BBQ in Dungannon. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Enjoying the night at the Holstein NI Charity Auction and BBQ in Dungannon are Katie and Victoria Martin, Kesh. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Malcolm and Caroline McLean, Donaghmore at the Holstein NI Charity Auction and BBQ in Dungannon. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

