Holstein NI to host online auction on Friday 23rd July

Relough Leap Danna 6 (lot 83) is bred from nine generations of VG and EX dams. She sells at Holstein NIâ€TMs online charity auction on Friday 23rd July.

Taking place on Friday 23rd July, proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of the Cancer Centre, and Teen Challenge Belfast.

Holstein NI secretary/treasurer John Martin said organisers are overwhelmed by the response from agri companies and local businesses. “More than 70 lots have been pledged for the auction, and there are some really great items which are already attracting a lot of interest on social media.”

Included in the auction list are two pedigree Holstein calves.

Priestland 6966 Army Anna (lot 84) comes under the hammer at Holstein NIâ€TMs online charity auction on Friday 23rd July.

Born on 25th April Priestland 6966 Army Anna comes from four successive generations of EX dams, and has been donated by club chairman Iain McLean and family from Bushmills. Sired by Siemers Apples Army ET RDC, her dam is the home-bred Priestland 5933 Seaver Anna ET SP EX92(2) who averaged 10,654kgs at 4.4% butterfat and 3.3% protein in three lactations.

The maternal grandam Hyclass Roy Anna EX94(3) 10* was purchased for 4,000gns at the Sterndale Sale in 2014, and averaged 12,758 at 4.01% butterfat and 3.38% protein in five 305-day lactations. She was junior cow in-milk and reserve champion at Staffordshire County Show in 2008, and dry cow class winner at the Irish National Show in 2015. Her daughter Sterndale Affection Anna was All-Britain intermediate heifer in 2012, and granddaughter Sterndale Shadow Anna sold for 5,000gns.

The Relough prefix owned by R McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, Dungannon, have donated the Peak Altaleap daughter Relough Leap Danna 6. Born on 3rd May, this strong black calf is backed by nine generations of VG and EX dams from the herd’s well-known Danna family. Her dam Relough Longview Danna 2 EX90(2) LP50 SP averaged 13,363kgs at 3.58% butterfat and 3.23% protein in five lactations.

Other exciting lots catalogued for the charity auction include four corporate upcoming season tickets for a Manchester United match at Old Trafford, including premium seating, dinner and drinks generously donated by Glanbia Cheese; a tour of Westminster and lunch for four people; a deluxe dining escape for two people at Galgorm Resort and Spa; an overnight stay for two people at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa in Newcastle; a speed boat Sea Safari for four people around the Antrim Coast; and a signed rugby ball and tickets for a next season Ulster Rugby match.

Also selling are numerous lots of sexed bovine semen, an AI flask, feed, fertiliser, dairy chemicals, straw, vouchers, toys, a hamper of Dale Farm produce, a Broighter Gold Gift Bag, Balmoral Show tickets, family passes for Streamvale Farm and Tayto Park, and a 2m quick drain stainless steel water trough.

The auction will coincide with a BBQ and presentation of Holstein NI’s much-anticipated Herds Inspection Competition Awards. Three judges have been busy in recent weeks assessing herds in the junior, senior and premier sections of the competition. Thanks to Trioliet and Cookstown Dairy Services for their continued support.

The BBQ commences at 7.30pm in Dungannon Rugby Club. Tickets are priced at £20 each for steak and dessert, or £10 for a burger and dessert. Pre-booking is essential to facilitate catering and assist with Covid-19 social distancing and tracking regulations. To book tickets contact John Martin via mobile or text on 07711041128.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie will get the auction underway at 8.00pm. Auction lots can be viewed on the Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook page. Prospective bidders must register to bid online.

Holstein NI chairman Iain McLean said: “We are grateful to everyone who has donated items for our auction. Thanks also to Carnbrooke Meats for supplying and part-sponsoring the steaks for the BBQ.

“We are looking forward to event, and I would urge everyone to support this year’s chosen charities are Friends of the Cancer Centre and Teen Challenge Belfast.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre is based at Belfast City Hospital, and provides funds for life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real difference to thousands of people affected by cancer. In the last year alone, the charity has put £1.2m back into local cancer services.

Teen Challenge Belfast operates throughout Northern Ireland, helping people of all ages who have developed life controlling problems ranging from alcohol and drug addiction, depression, self-harm and suicidal tendencies.