Holstein UK President’s Medal Award finalists announced

Holstein UK is delighted to announce the finalists as Cari Thomas (Cornwall), John Mclean (Northern Ireland) and Rachel Williamson (Border & Lakeland).

The President’s Medal is awarded to a HYB member who has made an outstanding contribution to the breed, Holstein Young Breeders and, in particular, their own Club. The finalists will attend the Semex International Dairy Conference in January where the overall winner will be announced. The ultimate winner of this most coveted and prestigious title will receive an engraved President’s Medal from the Holstein UK President, alongside a visit to the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto in November 2022, courtesy of Semex. Each of the three finalists will also receive a memento to commemorate their achievement.

The entry process began as each Club was asked to nominate one young breeder aged between 18 and 26 years of age. Six young breeders were shortlisted for Zoom interviews with the panel of judges, consisting of Holstein UK President John Jamieson, Semex representative Rodger Mather and 2017 President’s Medal winner Helen Eastham representing Holstein UK.

To be considered for the award, entrants were asked to write and submit an essay titled “The Time is Now to address climate change. As the future of the industry, share your vision of what a sustainable dairy operation should look like.”