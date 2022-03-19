Holstein Young Breeders Club secures sponsorship from Lely

Jim Irwin, general manager, said: “Lely Center Eglish are delighted to sponsor HYB. It is great to see the enthusiasm of the younger generation of farmers. They are the future of our industry and deserve nurturing and encouragement to ensure the success of the agricultural sector.”

Established in July 2008, Lely Center Eglish has evolved since then to provide a complete sale, installation and after sales package for customers, with the aim to work with farmers to help them increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their farm from a productivity and financial prospective.

“Lely spend 7% of their annual turnover on R&D of new products constantly trying to innovate and improve performance,” continued Jim. “The feed optimiser option on the milking robot is taking feed efficiency to a new level and the Vector feeding system will come to the fore this year due to the savings that can be realised regarding diesel usage and accuracy of feeding.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 stock judging calendar of events will kick off on Thursday 24th March, at 7.30pm sharp, at Jim and Nicholas McCann’s renowned Simlahill herd, 51 Ballysallagh Road, Bangor, BT19 1UT. The Simlahill prefix is well known throughout the UK and was Northern Ireland’s Premier Herd in the 2021 herds competition.

In fact, the 175-cow herd has been crowned the best medium herd in the premier section for nine years in succession and have won the competition’s overall premiership award five times during that period. At UK Dairy Day, held in September 2021, Jim and Nicholas were also awarded the Honourable Mention award in the National herd competition.

The Simlahill herd rolling average is 10,885kg at 3.96% fat and 3.29% protein on twice a day milking. The herd is currently made up of 71 Excellent classified cows, 85 VG and the remainder GP two-year-olds. The top families in the herd are Carlin, Susie Mist, Kate, Georgina, Danoise, Chassity and Fame.

“We are delighted to have obtained sponsorship from Lely Center Eglish for our stock judging events this year,” commented club Coordinator Andrew Patton, from Newtownards. “Each year it takes a considerable amount of capital to run the club and we wish to pass our gratitude on to Jim and all at Lely for coming on board with us this year.”

The dates for the stock judging qualifier events are:

24th March – J &N McCann, Simlahill, 51 Ballysallagh Road, Bangor, BT19 1UT

20th April – Orr Family, Ballyportery, 60 Ballyportery Road, Calcum, Ballymena, BT44 9BN

9th June – Fleming Family, Potterswalls, 38 Drumanaghan Road, Seaforde, BT30 8SD

Members are reminded that in order to qualify for the National Competitions Day which this year is to be hosted by Belaw Farming in Northallerton, England on the 13th August, they must attend at least two of the qualifier events.