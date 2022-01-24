Holstein Young Breeders get ready for busy year

Holstein UK Classifier, Iwan Thomas will share his expertise with members at the event.

The club saw a very successful 2021. Members were able to travel across the water to compete at the National Competitions Day and also the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show, albeit with Covid and Brexit restrictions in place, so it was far from the normal Young Breeder Year.

The club is confident that more normality will return this year with the annual Weekend Rally scheduled for August.

In order to prepare for this year’s national calendar of events, things begin on Friday, 28th January with a judging demonstration/refresher night.

The evening will be kindly hosted by George and David Simpson, Damm Holsteins, 102 Tullynacross Road, Lisburn, Co. Antrim, BT27 5SG, at 7.30pm.

George and David currently run 220 cows, with an impressive rolling average of 10,500kgs with components 3.95% fat and 3.35% protein. The renowned Damm herd has won a number of accolades, adding Champion Heifer in Milk to their bow at last month’s RUAS Winter Fair with Damm Tatoo Sallie.

On the evening members will be joined by Holstein UK Classifier Iwan Thomas, of Llanelli, South Wales. Having grown up through the Holstein Young Breeder Organisation himself, Iwan has much success under his belt in the stock judging competition and has also taken the role of Master Judge, on a number of occasions at shows throughout the UK. Iwan will go through both stock judging and linear assessment and tips will also be provided for reason giving.

“This will be a very informative evening for members old and new. Iwan will provide his expertise to members, sharing tips and pointers which will come in useful as we head forward to the competitive, qualifier events in the Spring,” said club Co-Coordinator Jessica Hall, Nutts Corner.

Full details of the line up of events will be provided at the judging event next week and on the club’s social media pages.

NI Holstein Young Breeders is open to members aged four to 26.