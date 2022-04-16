Holstein Young Breeders’ season is in full swing

The event will start at 7.30pm sharp.

Robin, along with sons Harry and Jack, farm the 200 cow Ballyportery herd, which is based at 60 Ballyportery Road, Calcum, Ballymena, BT44 9BN. Three years ago the decision was made to update the milking facilities with a robotic system being opted for. Since then, the average rolling yield is an impressive 11,600kgs per cow at 3.96% fat and 3.29% protein. Robin and sons also took delivery of a Lely Discovery yard scraper, which is a valuable addition to the unit.

The Orr family have invested heavily in new bloodlines over the years. New additions to Ballyportery include the world-renowned Carlin family, with a recent highlight being the VG88 point two-year-old – Boghill Glamour Skywalker H C Carlin B ET. Other families include August and Etielle Red along with many homebred solid cow lines.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club Co-Cordinator Jessica Hall, Nuttscorner said: “We are looking forward to what is set to be another great event and it was really encouraging to see such a great attendance at our first in this year’s series of stock judging events.”

The first event of the year was hosted by Jim and Nicholas McCann, Simlahill Holsteins, Bangor. There was a great turn out at the event with 50 members competing across the three qualifying age groups and the open section.

Jim and Nicholas had provided two great classes for the members and it certainly proved to be no easy judging task.

The results from the first event are as follows: Junior section: 1st, Max Watson, Coleraine; 2nd, Ben Reid, Drumbo; 3rd, Oliver Patton, Carrowdore.

Intermediate section: 1st, James Patton, Carrowdore; 2nd, Callum Reid, Drumbo; 3rd, Lucy Steele, Crumlin.

Senior section; 1st, John McLean, Bushmills; 2nd, Matthew McLean, Bushmills; 3rd tie, Leah Steele, Crumlin & Robert Stewart, Portaferry.

Open section; 1st, Iain McLean, Bushmills; 2nd tie, Gary Reid, Drumbo & John McCormick, Bangor; 3rd tie, Ian McKnight, Drumbo, Heather Martin, Portaferry & Cyril and Martin Millar, Coleraine.

Thanks go to Jim and Nicholas for hosting the event and to wives Avril and Jill for the hospitality provided. It was much appreciated by all members. Thanks also go to the two coaches Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore and Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena.

Members are reminded that in order to qualify for the National stock judging competition in August, it is their highest two scores taken across the three judging events, so even if you missed the first event at Simlahill – it’s not too late to be in with a chance of qualifying.

This year the National competition will be held at Belaw Farming in Northallerton, England on the 13th August. Please also note the change in date for the final stock judging event which is now 2nd June at the Fleming Family’s, Potterswalls herd.