Holstein Young Breeders show

The show which is solely organised and run by the Holstein Young Breeders’ (HYB) Club is being hailed a great success, an event which is growing exponentially year on year, was short listed for Event of the Year at the 2019 Farming Life Awards.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the day, the standard of both the showmanship and the calves were fantastic,” said Mr David Hodgson, who had the onerous task of judging the largest Holstein calf show on record. David hails from the Wormanby herd, Cumbria and is no stranger to the show circuit having judged at many shows on both sides of the Irish sea, whilst having great success in the show ring, along with being named the UK’s premier herd in 2015.

On the day, young breeders’ members are put through their paces in the showmanship classes, which are sponsored by World Wide Sires UK as well as taking to the ring once more in the afternoon for the calf conformation classes, sponsored by Thompsons Feeds. Exhibitor bred awards are also up for grabs in each class, sponsored by Western Farm Enterprises.

Top three handlers on the day were Ava Montgomery, Champion, Lauren Henry, Reserve Champion and James Gregg, Honourable Mention, pictured with Dennis Torrens, WWS, sponsor and David Hodgson, judge

New sponsor Blondin Sires UK were also welcomed on board this year as the sponsor of the new interbreed championship award. Thanks are given to Mark Logan and Clandeboye Estate for providing a brand-new trophy for this – The Clandeboye Cup, presented in memory of Lady Dufferin. Something which has been in discussion over the last number of years, it was a great pinnacle to the day.

A grand total of 62 young members sweated it out in the showmanship section in their various age categories, an increase of 20 young handlers from last year. The eventual showmanship champion and the Hamish Logan Trophy was awarded to Ava Montgomery, Saintfield. Lauren Henry, Stranocum was awarded reserve champion handler (receiving the Ulster Bank Cup), with James Gregg, Ballymena walking away with honourable mention.

“We have had some huge classes today and we have ended up with what I class as the top five handlers here today. I feel my top five handlers could show cattle at top shows anywhere in the world – they are of such a high standard,” said judge David Hodgson during the showmanship championship.

Each of the first placed handlers, from the qualifying classes, will now go forward to represent the club at the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show held at Peterborough in October.

Callum Reid, Drumbo gained first place in the senior handler class. Pictured with Dennis Torrens, WWS, sponsor and David Hodgson, judge

The All Breeds All Britain Calf Show is a national event which takes place each year and sees the top regional showmanship and calf class winners compete it out for the national title.

This year the event will take place from Friday 14 – Sunday 16 October and along with our champion and reserve handlers, Simon Gregg, Ballymena and Callum Reid, Drumbo will represent Northern Ireland in the hope to claim the top spots.

Once the handling classes were complete, the calf classes soon got underway

Calves are judged in age sorted classes and the top two placed calves in each class are invited back to compete for the overall champion award.

Winning the mature showmanship class was Lauren Henry, Stranocum, pictured with Paul Dunn, sponsor and David Hodgson, judge

After picking out his final six calves in the championship, judge David Hodgson said: “I am always looking for calves that will go on and make great cows in any system, calves with dairy character, strength at front end, strength of loin, wide rumps, good legs and feet and I feel that the six calves in front of us here today carry all of these attributes.”

David then went and tapped out his champion, reserve and honourable mention calves, with top honours this year being awarded to the Mclean family with Priestland 7085 Master James Rose.

Winning the December/January class and sired by Golden Oaks Master, this calf is from a VG88 point second calf Walnutlawn Solomon daughter from Priestland 5235 PS James Rose EX95, a cow who needs little introduction.

“This calf epitomises everything I look for in a calf, her balance and style is second to none,” said David Hodgson, judge.

Champion handler Ava Montgomery, Saintfield, winner of the intermediate showmanship class with David Hodgson, judge

Priestland 7085 Master James Rose was also awarded the exhibitor bred champion title. The Champion calf receives the Genus Crystal Award and Florrie Wilson Cup for best exhibitor bred.

Following the champion, in reserve and honourable mention positions were two calves bred and owned by Alan and Leanne Paul, Maghera, with reserve champion being awarded to Slatabogie Doral All Rich Red.

Honourable mention ribbons went to Slatabogie Lambda Gold. The reserve champion calf was awarded the McCann Shield.

Our prize winners from each calf class also find themselves in a qualifying position for the national All Breeds All Britain calf show, however this year due to new Brexit restrictions – for the second year, this is unfortunately seeming to be an impossibility.

In his closing remarks, judge David Hodgson said: “The level of support that Northern Ireland HYB achieve is just about the best that you could find anywhere and I believe that the final six calves that I pulled out for my championship were of a level to compete anywhere and thanks go to the club for their invitation over to judge, it’s been both an honour and a privilege.”

To wrap up the day’s events, Holstein judge David Hodgson teamed up with Ayrshire and Jersey judge, Mr Sam Wake, North Hants to tap out the eventual winner of the interbreed championship award, who would take away the new Clandeboye Cup, in memory of Lady Dufferin.

Lauren Henry, Stranocum won the Reserve Champion Showmanship, pictured with David Hodgson, judge

Exhibited by the Sizzler Syndicate, Andrew Kennedy, Mark Henry, David Simpson and Rory Timlin the winner went to the Jersey champion – Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET.

Thanks must go to Mark Logan and all at Clandeboye Estate for making this a possibility.

Thanks must go to sponsors for the day, without whom the event would simply not be possible – World Wide Sires UK (showmanship), Thompsons Feeds (calf conformation), Western Farm Enterprises (exhibitor bred) and Blondin Sires UK (interbreed championship).

Thanks also go to stewards, Leiza Montgomery, Saintfield, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore and Alec Walker, Randalstown for ensuring the next class is always ready enabling the event to run so smoothly.

The club are also indebted to their commentator for the day, Mr Michael Taaffe, Milltown and world renowned photographer Jane Steel, Kepculloch. The club would also like to thank the Ayrshire and the Jersey Society along with Dungannon Farmers Mart, without whom the NI Multibreed Calf Show would not be where it is today.

Full results from the Holstein section can be found below:

Holstein showmanship

Novice class (10) – First, Zachary Booth, Stewartstown, second, Finn McCann, Bangor, third, Ferris McCann, Bangor

Junior class 1 (14) – First, Molly Reid, Drumbo, second, Emily Booth, Stewartstown, third, Sam McCormick, Bangor

Junior class 2 (17) – First, Simon Gregg, Ballymena, second, Glenn Walker, Randalstown, third, David Hamilton, Bangor

Intermediate Handler (14) First, Ava Montgomery, Saintfield, second, James Gregg, Ballymena, third, Isabella Gregg, Ballymena

Senior handler (4) First, Callum Reid, Drumbo, second, Harry Orr, Ballymena, third, Eva Walker, Randalstown

Mature handler (2) First, Lauren Henry, Stranocum, second, Chris Heenan, Newcastle.

Holstein showmanship championship

Champion - Ava Montgomery, Saintfield

Reserve champion - Lauren Henry, Stranocum

Honourable mention - James Gregg, Ballymena

Holstein calf classes

Class 6 Holstein born on or after 1st April 2022 (14)

First and exhibitor bred Beechview Chief Amanda - G and J Booth, Stewartstown, second Hilltara King Doc Charlotte 3 - S and J McCormick, Bangor, third Hilltara Rager Doreen Red - S and J McCormick, Bangor

Class 7 Holstein born between 1st February and 31st March 2022 (24)

First and Exhibitor Bred Slatabogie Lambda Gold - A and L Paul, Maghera, second JK Chief Bazooka - A and L Paul, Maghera, third Hilltara Lambda Reann - S and J McCormick, Bangor

Class 8 Holstein Born between 1st December 21 and 31st January 22 (20)

First and Exhibitor Bred Priestland 7085 Master James Rose - John Mclean, Bushmills, second Glenmuir Lemon Drizzle A and L Paul, Maghera, third Glenmuir RT Altitude Lemonade Red- PandS Haffey, Portadown

Class 9 Holstein born between 1st October 21 and 30th November 21 (27)

First and exhibitor bred Slatabogie Doral All Rich Red - A and L Paul, Maghera, second Mostragee RT Duckett Black Velvet- SandD Mccrystal, Maghera, third Ballyportery Galore Glee- Orr Family, Ballymena

Class 10 Holstein born between 1st August 21 and 30th September 21 (18)

First and exhibitor Bred Priestland 7043 Master James Rose - John Mclean, Bushmills, second Mostragee Unstoppable Lulu - Mark Henry, Stranocum, third Glasson Doc S SH Gail - Gregg Family, Ballymena

Class 11 Holstein born between 1st Jun 21 and 30th Jul 21 (7)

First Hilltara Lambda Apple- G and J Booth, Stewartstown, second and Exhibitor Bred Slatabogie Gold Avatar Red - A and L Paul, Maghera, third Priestland 7005 T’Storm James Rose - John Mclean, Bushmills

Class 12 Holstein born between 1st April 21 and 31st May 21 (6)

First and exhibitor bred Damm Unix Lavish - DandG Simpson, Lisburn, second Cadog Shield Afligem Red - Sam McIntyre, Bushmills, third Slatabogie Ruben’s Always August Red - A and L Paul, Maghera

Class 13 Red and White Holstein born after 1st April 21 (16)

First Slatabogie Doral All Rich Red - A and S Paul, Maghera, second Ballyportery Luxor Etielle Red - Orr Family, Ballymena, third Millfarm Rager Rosie Red - B Garvey and Sons, Armagh

Calf championship

Champion and exhibitor bred champion - Priestland Master James Rose – John Mclean, Bushmills

Reserve champion - Slatabogie Doral All Rich Red, A and L Paul, Maghera

Honourable mention - Slatabogie Lambda Gold, A and L Paul, Maghera

James Gregg, Ballymena was awarded Honourable Mention in the showmanship classes, with David Hodgson, judge

All first-place handlers in the showmanship classes, pictured with David Hodgson, judge

Jason Booth, Stewartstown won class 6 with Beechview Chief Amanda, pictured with Phil Donaldson, Thompsons, sponsor, judge David Hodgson and handler Sarah Williamson

Leanne Paul exhibited the winner of class 7, Slatabogie Lambda Gold, with David Hodgson, judge and Phil Donaldson, Thompsons, sponsor

Priestland 7085 Master James Rose, the champion award winning calf

Katelyn McCormick, Bangor was one of the youngest handlers on the day, taking part in the novice showmanship class

Priestland 7085 Master James Rose, the champion award winning calf, topping the line-up of class 8

– Line up of calves in class 10

Winner of class 10, Priestland 7043 Master James Rose, exhibited by Matthew Mclean, pictured with David Hodgson, judge and Phil Donaldson, Thomspsons, sponsor

Winner of class 11, Hilltara Lambda Apple, exhibited by Jason Booth and shown by Sarah Williamson. Pictured with David Hodgson, judge and Phil Donaldson, sponsor

Strong competition was seen in the red and white class

Sam Wake, coloured breeds judge and David Hodgson, Holstein judge, deliberate over the Interbreed Championship