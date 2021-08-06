Holstein young breeders test their judging skills at Annaghmore

Desmond McCorry and Conal Daly deep in concentration during the HYB's stockjudging competition, held at the Annaghmore Herd. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Stockjudging results include:

Junior section - 1, Max Watson; 2, James Patton; 3, Isabella Gregg and John Hamilton.

Intermediate section - 1, Harry Orr and Ryan McKnight; 2, Tom McKnight; 3, Callum Reid.

Arthur McLean from Bushmills, pictured during the HYB stockjudging event at the Annghmore Herd.. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Senior section - 1, Robert Stewart; 2, Desmond McCorry; 3, Conal Daly.

Linear results include:

Junior - 1, James Patton; 2, Max Watson; 3, Isabella Gregg.

Intermediate - 1, Harry Orr; 2, Ryan McKnight; 3, Callum Reid.

Isabella and James Gregg from Glarryford., completing their judging cards at the HYB's stockjudging event at Annaghmore. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Senior - 1, Heather Martin; 2, John McLean and Conal Daly; 3, Desmond McCorry.

HYB co-ordinator Andrew Patton congratulated the prize winners, and thanked everyone for coming along to support the event.

“Thank you to herd owners Clive and Joel Richardson, and herd manager Josh Ebron, for hosting the event and providing the supper.

“Thanks also to master judges Geoffrey Patton and Andrew Kennedy for giving up their time to mentor the young members.”

Andrew Kennedy outlining the finer points of linear assessement during the HYB judging practice, hosted by the Annaghmore Herd. Picture: Julie Hazelton

During the recent competitions at Dunbanard and Annaghmore, HYB members were competing to qualify for a place on the Northern Ireland team at Holstein UK’s Competitions Day. The event takes place on Saturday 14th August at Hallon Farm, Bridnorth in Shropshire.

The following HYB members have qualified for the NI stockjudging and linear judging teams:

Stockjudging;

Junior – Max Watson and James Patton

HYB judging competitor Tom McKnight from Lisburn. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Intermediate – Ryan McKnight and Tom McKnight

Senior – Robert Stewart and Chris Heenan

Linear:

Junior – James Patton and Max Watson

Intermediate – Ryan McKnight and Harry Orr

Senior – Heather Martin and John McLean.

Josh Ebron, herd manager at Annaghmore Holsteins, is pictured with Holstein NI chairman Iain McLean, and son John, from Bushmills. Picture: Julie Hazelton

HYB members Callum Reid and Ryan McKnight complete their judging cards. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Chris Heenan from Newcastle was one of the senior competitors at the HYB stockjudging event, held at the Annaghmore Herd. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Zara Reid, Drumbo, pictured during the Holstein Young Breeders' Club stockjudging competition, hosted by the Annghmore Herd. Picture: Julie Hazelton