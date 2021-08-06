Holstein young breeders test their judging skills at Annaghmore
There was a good turnout of young members at last week’s stockjudging competition hosted by the Annaghmore Herd.
Stockjudging results include:
Junior section - 1, Max Watson; 2, James Patton; 3, Isabella Gregg and John Hamilton.
Intermediate section - 1, Harry Orr and Ryan McKnight; 2, Tom McKnight; 3, Callum Reid.
Senior section - 1, Robert Stewart; 2, Desmond McCorry; 3, Conal Daly.
Linear results include:
Junior - 1, James Patton; 2, Max Watson; 3, Isabella Gregg.
Intermediate - 1, Harry Orr; 2, Ryan McKnight; 3, Callum Reid.
Senior - 1, Heather Martin; 2, John McLean and Conal Daly; 3, Desmond McCorry.
HYB co-ordinator Andrew Patton congratulated the prize winners, and thanked everyone for coming along to support the event.
“Thank you to herd owners Clive and Joel Richardson, and herd manager Josh Ebron, for hosting the event and providing the supper.
“Thanks also to master judges Geoffrey Patton and Andrew Kennedy for giving up their time to mentor the young members.”
During the recent competitions at Dunbanard and Annaghmore, HYB members were competing to qualify for a place on the Northern Ireland team at Holstein UK’s Competitions Day. The event takes place on Saturday 14th August at Hallon Farm, Bridnorth in Shropshire.
The following HYB members have qualified for the NI stockjudging and linear judging teams:
Stockjudging;
Junior – Max Watson and James Patton
Intermediate – Ryan McKnight and Tom McKnight
Senior – Robert Stewart and Chris Heenan
Linear:
Junior – James Patton and Max Watson
Intermediate – Ryan McKnight and Harry Orr
Senior – Heather Martin and John McLean.