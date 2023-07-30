Honey is a most versatile ingredient that can be used in so many dishes

The annual Honey Fair takes place on the 5th and 6th August and is a celebration of this golden elixir.

Honey is one of the most versatile of ingredients and can be used in savoury and sweet dishes.

It’s one of my favourite things because it’s like a blueprint of where it came from, the flora the bees feasted on and the essence of the land.

Over the years I’ve tried honey from across the globe including an intriguing black honey where the bees sucked the nectar from Mahogany flowers.

They give the honey a bitter taste – quite the shock to your palate when you’re expecting something sweet.

In this country I love that a honey from the Mournes has a completely different flavour profile to one from the coast.

It’s what makes it so unique.

When you’re sourcing honey it’s best to go for a raw one meaning it has been extracted straight from the honeycombs in the hive.

Once strained its ready to eat. There are many honey producers in Northern Ireland that use this method.

Regular honey involves more steps in the process including pasteurisation which destroys the natural yeasts present by applying high heat.

Filtration is another process that will keep the honey in a clear liquid form but can also remove beneficial nutrients like enzymes and antioxidants.

I know a lot of very healthy people who swear by a spoonful of raw honey followed by a toot of proper cider vinegar in the morning.

The recipes this week are for smoked chicken with a glaze of burnt honey, where the honey is caramelized, and whiskey.

It gives the chicken an almost burnished appearance. Honey roast carrots and quinoa salad is served on the side.

Quinoa is a seed that puffs up like couscous but is a protein so will keep you full for longer and is gluten free.

For something sweet I’ve included a recipe for honey roast plums with a chai tea spiced plum fool and coconut biscuits.

You could substitute any stone fruit in the recipe – it would work equally well with nectarines or apricots.