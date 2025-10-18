Hoof to hook beef day at Pin Box Farm

Discussing all things Dexter beef the day was a showcase for breeders on how to successfully rear and produce quality Dexter beef that the breed is renowned for.

Pinbox farm, home to the Neill family, is ran by Ben Neill, a third-generation farmer who alongside his dad, David, have diversified the family farm into pedigree Dexter cattle, traditional turkeys, and a busy onsite butchery facility.

The Dexter herd was established in 2018 with the purchase of stock from some local herds. Progeny from the cows is all finished as beef and marketed locally by the Neill’s. The herd is a regular exhibitor at local shows and has enjoyed notable success in the showring, including at RUAS Balmoral Show.

David, a second-generation professional butcher had a packed morning instore for the group as he was going to demonstrate his expertise in butchering a side of Dexter beef, amply assisted by his son Jacob.

Before moving inside to the butchery members gathered on the farm where Ben had penned three Dexter steers of various ages for the group to discuss. Dexter Cattle Society Representative Ryan Lavery then went through management of the stock from birth right to finishing, discussing key targets which are critical to achieve the ideal performance of stock.

Ryan further developed the discussion on the importance of breeding, explaining the difference in the different types of Dexter, mainly the short and non-short version, along with key indicators to show when an animal is ready for slaughter.

Following on a good question and answer session was held discussing different finishing regimes for Dexter animals was had before moving inside the butchery to see a dexter carcase which was hanging in the Neill’s chiller.

David explained how he likes to hang the carcass naturally to allow it to mature correctly and how this can vary depending on the weight and grade of the animal. He then separated the side of beef into two, the hind quarter and the fore quarter.

Starting with the forequarter and explaining his way through each cut, David swiftly processed the side into the desired cuts for his customer. Many questions were asked from members of the group about the different cuts, with David explaining that it was common for cuts to have several different names depending on the butcher, and which were popular with his customers.

After the cuts had been sorted by David, it was time for Jacob to show off his sausage making skills by using the leftover trim from the carcass. Mincing this along with some spices, he greatly impressed the group members with his skills in linking the sausages and making them ready to pack for the customer. Inspired by the demo some of the younger members of the audience also decided to try their hand at making sausages before the day was out.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to thank the Neill family for hosting a superb event and David and Jacob Neill for a brilliant demonstration of their craftmanship and knowledge.

1 . David Neill explains some of the cuts of beef David Neill explains some of the cuts of beef. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Some of the younger members trying their hand at sausage making Some of the younger members trying their hand at sausage making. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Some of the younger members trying their hand at sausage making Some of the younger members trying their hand at sausage making. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . Some of the younger members trying their hand at sausage making Some of the younger members trying their hand at sausage making. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales