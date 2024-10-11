Horatio’s Garden to open in support of the National Garden Scheme this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been announced that Horatio’s Garden will be opening on Sunday 13 October in support of the National Garden Scheme.

Horatio’s Garden Northern Ireland is a beautiful, vibrant, fully accessible garden at the Spinal Cord Injuries Unit in Musgrave Park Hospital.

Designed by nine-time RHS Chelsea gold medal winner, Andy Sturgeon, this is the first time Horatio’s Garden Northern Ireland is opening its gates in support of the National Garden Scheme.

As a private garden for people affected by spinal injury, this is a rare opportunity to visit the restorative sanctuary.

The garden features stunning seasonal planting, warm garden rooms, a Griffin Glasshouse, dedicated boccia court, and a beautiful water feature.

Everything is carefully designed to benefit people with spinal injuries and their families and friends throughout their long stays in hospital.

Tickets cost £5 per adult, children are welcome for free. Tickets can be booked online or can be bought at the garden gate on the day.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the National Garden Scheme, who are the single largest funder of Horatio’s Garden.