Horse behaviour studies at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

COLLEGE of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Enniskillen Campus students on the Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care, complete the ‘Principles of Horse Behaviour’ unit as part of their course.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This unit aims to provide learners with an understanding of horse behaviour and how this can be applied in practice. The unit covers how the natural instincts of the horse can be harnessed to modify behaviour. It is aimed at learners looking to progress into the sector or to further education and training.

The unit was introduced to the Level 2 course in response to direct feedback from the equine industry, which highlighted the importance of this topic. Learners will be able to explain the differences in lifestyle of wild and domesticated horses and the changes in behaviour created by traditional management practices. The learner will then develop their ability to recognise both normal and abnormal behaviours in stable and grass kept horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Level 2 student Chloe Killeen from Claremorris, Co. Mayo tells us: “Our horse behaviour unit teaches us about the natural lifestyles of horses and their needs. We have gained knowledge of what to look out for in horse behaviours, such as body language and facial expressions. It's important to know all these factors to give you and your horse the best life possible.”

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care students Meghan Bunnett, Tramore, Co. Waterford, and Chloe Killeen, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, captured at a visit to Ballyward Equestrian. (Pic: Freelance)

Level 2 student Meghan Bunnett from Tramore, Co. Waterford adds: “The Principles of Horse Behaviour unit is an amazing class. It gives us an insight into the many equine behaviours that may arise, providing knowledge and skills to overcome them. This module is very useful, enjoyable and important.”

If you are interested in learning more about ‘happy horses’ book now to attend our next Open Day at Enniskillen Campus. We’d be delighted to meet you on Saturday 29 March 2025 to tell you about our courses ranging from Level 2 through to BSc (Honours) Degree and to show you around our Equine facilities at Enniskillen Campus. Book now at www.cafre.ac.uk