Horse behaviour studies at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This unit aims to provide learners with an understanding of horse behaviour and how this can be applied in practice. The unit covers how the natural instincts of the horse can be harnessed to modify behaviour. It is aimed at learners looking to progress into the sector or to further education and training.
The unit was introduced to the Level 2 course in response to direct feedback from the equine industry, which highlighted the importance of this topic. Learners will be able to explain the differences in lifestyle of wild and domesticated horses and the changes in behaviour created by traditional management practices. The learner will then develop their ability to recognise both normal and abnormal behaviours in stable and grass kept horses.
Level 2 student Chloe Killeen from Claremorris, Co. Mayo tells us: “Our horse behaviour unit teaches us about the natural lifestyles of horses and their needs. We have gained knowledge of what to look out for in horse behaviours, such as body language and facial expressions. It's important to know all these factors to give you and your horse the best life possible.”
Level 2 student Meghan Bunnett from Tramore, Co. Waterford adds: “The Principles of Horse Behaviour unit is an amazing class. It gives us an insight into the many equine behaviours that may arise, providing knowledge and skills to overcome them. This module is very useful, enjoyable and important.”
If you are interested in learning more about ‘happy horses’ book now to attend our next Open Day at Enniskillen Campus. We’d be delighted to meet you on Saturday 29 March 2025 to tell you about our courses ranging from Level 2 through to BSc (Honours) Degree and to show you around our Equine facilities at Enniskillen Campus. Book now at www.cafre.ac.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.