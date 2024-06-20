Horse Week: 13 brilliant photographs from Banbridge Charity Horse and Pony Show 2024

By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 20th Jun 2024, 14:36 BST
BANBRIDGE Charity Horse and Pony Show was held at the Meadows Equestrian Centre on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 2024.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures from the weekend?

Photographs kindly supplied by Tori OC Photography.

Jack Bell riding Tuity Fruity, jumping clear in the 128 50cm. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Eoghan Trainor riding Marah, winners of the 1.10m. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Caroline Gaston riding Miss Roman Kora, winners of the Amateurs Class. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

