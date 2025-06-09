Horse Week: 150 local school children enjoy behind-the-scenes experience at HRI Racing Juniors Education Day at Downpatrick Racecourse

The event offered a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the world of horse racing, ahead of the County Down track’s upcoming two-day race meeting on June 14 and 15.

Students from St Macartan's Primary School Loughinisland, Annsborough Integrated Primary School, Killyleagh Integrated Primary School, St Brigid's PS Downpatrick, St Patrick's Legamaddy, Cumran PS Clough, and St Mary's PS Killyleagh were welcomed for a day of hands-on learning and exploration.

The children had the opportunity to meet local racehorse trainer Paddy Turley, whose yard is based at the racecourse. Paddy introduced the students to one of his racehorses and explained his role as a trainer, describing the horses’ daily routines, diet, and training schedules, as well as the preparation involved ahead of a race.

Track preparation was the focus of a session with Head Groundsman Fintan Ward and his team, Gerard Boyle and Joe Quinn, who demonstrated the machinery and techniques used to maintain the racecourse. Pupils also got a close-up look at fences and hurdles before testing their own speed with a run up the home straight.

Staff from The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) in Enniskillen were on site with a racehorse simulator, giving students a thrilling virtual riding experience. Meanwhile, farrier Rory Lavery gave a demonstration on caring for racehorses’ hooves and the specialist tools involved in his work.

The tour continued with a visit to the weigh room led by former trainer and Downpatrick Racecourse Director Noel Chance, alongside Racecourse Manager Ruth Morrison. Pupils explored the jockeys’ changing area and got to see the racing equipment up close, including boots, helmets, back protectors, and saddles. They even had the chance to try on racing silks and learn about a jockey’s routine on race day.

Ruth Morrison, General Manager of Downpatrick Racecourse, said: “We were delighted to welcome local schoolchildren to Downpatrick Racecourse to see behind the scenes. For many of the children, it was their first experience of Horseracing, and it was fantastic that they were able to get so close to it all. The students thoroughly enjoyed racing up the home straight, meeting key figures from the racing world, and even trying out the racehorse simulator. It was a super day, and we hope to host more events like this in future to inspire a new generation to connect with the sport.”

The objective of the HRI Racing Juniors education days is to encourage an affinity with racehorses among the younger generation and demonstrate the variety of careers available in the racing and breeding industry in Ireland.

HRI Racing Juniors education days are free to attend. To register your school’s interest for a HRI Racing Juniors education day at your local racecourse in 2025, please email: [email protected]

