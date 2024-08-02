Horse Week: 16th annual Saintfield Horse Show is launched in style at racecourse

Racecourse Manager Ruth Morrison, along with Richard Lyttle, Directors of Downpatrick and staff, welcomed Saintfield Horse Show director Joan Cunningham, sponsors, guests and the horse show team.

The show takes place on Saturday, August 24 and is kindly hosted by Andrew and Laura Napier, Hazeldene Farm, Ballynahinch.

Joan Cunningham commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Andrew and Laura have given us the opportunity to have our show at their fabulous Equestrian Centre.

“The show will kick off at 9.30am with all horse showing classes in ring one and ring two which will include the Downpatrick Racecourse Racehorse to Riding Horse. “The Ulster Tatler Ladies’ Side Saddle Championship will be held, and The H&J Martin Supreme Championship.

“The pony rings three and four will include in hand showing, ridden ponies, lead rein and a range of family pony classes.

“There will also be a Miniature Horse Championship. Andrew Napier will design the Working Hunter Course.”

Joan continued: “A special celebrity fun class is being organised at the minute. The equestrian celebrities will be dressed up in fancy gear. They will be interviewed when they arrive into the arena.

“There will be lots of prizes for the most entertaining, the best fancy dress, the most stylish rider etc – and rosettes for everyone!

“This is not to be missed,” the show director enthused.

If singing is your talent then there is something for you too – Saintfield Horse Show's Got Talent!

This is a singing contest and live country music will entertain everyone and back the singing talent competitors.

If dressing up is your thing then watch out for the judge who will be choosing the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed Lady’ at the show.

And, don't forget to bring your dog for the pet dog classes!

Joan continued: “Every penny raised at the show will go towards bringing the children’s choir over next year from Uganda for the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride.

“Saintfield Horse Show and Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride are also organising a Grand Charity Ball on Friday, November 8 at La Mon House Hotel. This will be a black tie occasion and promises to be the best night of the year.”

The schedule for the show is out now and entries are open on the website www.saintfieldhorseshow.com

For all enquiries, please contact [email protected] or 07775 860744.

1 . Saintfield Horse Show The Saintfield Horse Show team, Joan Cunningham, Debbie Quinn, Megan Hamill, Elma Newberry, Mandy Pryce, Pius Kulama and Paddy Rafferty. (Pic: Saintfield Horse Show) Photo: Saintfield Horse Show Photo Sales

2 . Saintfield Horse Show Derek Spencer (show commentator), Megan Hamill, Joan Cunningham, Andrew and Laura Napier (hosts of Saintfield Horse Show). (Pic: Saintfield Horse Show) Photo: Saintfield Horse Show Photo Sales

3 . Saintfield Horse Show Cllr Terry Andrews, Robert Burgess (Sliver Croob), Joan Cunningham and Maurice Hanna. (Pic: Saintfield Horse Show) Photo: Saintfield Horse Show Photo Sales

4 . Saintfield Horse Show Jim Scott, Anna Pearson, Lyn Dunlop and Willie Pearson. (Pic: Saintfield Horse Show) Photo: Saintfield Horse Show Photo Sales