Horse Week: 2025 events begin at Hagans Croft Equestrian

On offer were British dressage tests from Intro to Medium level therefore there was something for everyone with a great up take of entries for the intro and prelim tests.

Two competitors who were delighted with their results as they have not been out competing for some time.

Eithne O’Hanrahan and ‘Suzie’ took first place with 68.48% and Eileen Coulter and ‘Betty Boop’ took second place with 68.26%. Such a positive day out for both these competitors!

The Newcomers test seen a prelim canter test ridden by three competitors.

Sarah Sloan took the win on ‘Moneyquid Black’ with a a great score of 71.04% with Leah Chambers taking second and third place on both her four-year-old mares – what a great experience for these youngsters with it being their first competition and first look at dressage boards.

Top scoring was seen in the prelim test with the top four competitors scoring 70% and above! Christina Turley and ‘Bob’ took the win with the highest score achieved throughout the day 74.17%, followed by Kelsea Maginnis and ‘Atlantic Clover Star’ with another super score of 72.29%.

The Novice, Elementary and Medium classes were low in numbers but talent aplenty. Jaz Hogg took the win in the novice riding ‘Vera’, with Victoria McCandless and ‘Koolstyle’ first in the Elementary and Jazmin Vollands and ‘Morning Chara Nua’ winning the Medium. Congratulations girls, its great to see these more complex tests ridden to such a high level.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their first event of 2025. Thank you to our judge Mark Robinson, scribe Barbara, scorer Katie and to Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Black Horse Photography's website.

These dressage days run for the next two weeks until Saturday, March 15. Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To find out more about these dressage days in March or up coming events, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage results from Saturday, March 1 were as follows:

Class 1: Intro: British Dressage, Intro C, 2016

1. Eithne O Hanrahan, Suzie 68.48%; 2. Eileen Coulter, Betty Boop 68.26%; 3. Megan Reburn, Thomas 64.13%; 4. Abbie Johnston, Let's go Lucy 64.13%; 5. Allison Matthews, Darcy 62.83%; 6. Maisie Wallace, Bumble 62.39%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim: British Dressage, Prelim 14, 2006

1. Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black 71.04%; 2. Leah Chambers, Dixie 60.83%; 3. Leah Chambers, Rose 59.17%.

Class 3: Prelim: British Dressage, Prelim 18, 2002

1. Christina Turley, Bob 74.17%; 2. Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic Clover Star 72.29%; 3. Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman 70.63%; 4. Ruth English, Henry 70.42%; 5. Claire Mackay, Craigmore Silver Rebel 66.67%; =6. Kerry Parkhill, Lucy 66.25%; =6. Jas Hogg, Vera 66.25%.

Class 4: Novice: British Dressage, Novice 24, 2010

1. Jas Hogg, Vera 62.12%; 2. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 59.23%.

Class 5: Elementary: British Dressage, Elementary 50, 2007

1. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 56.96%.

Class 6: Medium: British Dressage, Medium 71, 2002

1. Jazmin Vollands, Morning Chara Nua 69.35%.