Horse Week: 28th annual show at Strule Valley Riding Club

STRULE Valley Riding Club celebrated 28 years by holding a dressage show at the weekend at Ecclesville Centre Indoor, Fintona.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club would like to thank all those who came along to compete and turned out so beautifully.

Thank you to Claire Sedgeman for judging, Gillian Hynes scribing, Victoria Graham entries, Robyn Livingstone and Alison Donnell scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks also to Schon Coffee for refreshments and Robert McLaren for coming along to present The RJ Monteith Perpetual Cup.

Michelle Magee, MGM Equestrian, Castlederg presenting Eimear Watson and Gaurlin Lady with her prizes for winning classes 3 and 4. (Pic: Freelance)

Very special thanks to Michelle from MGM Equestrian in Castlederg for her very generous sponsorship of prizes.

Really well done to all partnerships that rode down the centre line, some for the first time, and congratulations to the winners off each class.

Congratulations to Eimear Watson and Gaurlin Lady winning The RJ Monteith Perpetual Cup for being the highest placed SVRC member.

Results – Sunday, March 23

Michelle Magee, MGM Equestrian, Castlederg presenting Zara Loftus & Hollybrook Farm Charles with their prize for winning class 1 BD Intro A 2008.(Pic: Freelance)

Class 1 – BD Intro A 2008

1st Hollybrook Farm Charles, Zara Loftus

2nd Speedy, Rushelle Kerr

3rd Pencrug Hyfryd, Charlotte Cosgrove

Under 18s

1st Peaches, Emily Crawford

2nd Peaches, Charlotte Crawford

3rd Billy Black Jack, Grace Campbell

Class 2 – BD Intro C 2016

1st Oscar, Annie Kelly

2nd Pencrug Hyfryd, Charlotte Cosgrove

3rd Zorro, Violet Kennedy

Class 3 – BD Prelim 2 2016

1st Gaurlin Lady, Eimear Watson

2nd Super Trooper, Magdalena Pliczko

3rd Castlerea Princess, Louise Johnston

4th Zorro, Violet Kennedy

5th Ivy, Pamela Caldwell

6th Brookeborough Prince George, Louise Presho

Class 4 – BD Prelim 13 2006 revised 2016

1st Gaurlin Lady, Eimear Watson

2nd Sir Ward, Maeve Lunny

3rd Moon Over Claddagh, Fiona Gerring

4th Castlerea Princess, Louise Johnston

5th Oscar, Annie Kelly

Class 5 – BD Novice 34 2009

1st Sir Ward, Maeve Lunny

2nd Fancy Ferro, Jenna Crawford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members finished their dressage training for now, with Mary Devine, Devine Equine and look forward to the return of Penny Sangster for polework and gridwork training. Kyle Hayes will visit also in April for polework and gridwork training.

The Annual Charity Easter Pleasure Ride is planned for Easter Monday, April 21 at 11am and the charity is the local Care for Cancer.

This is open to riding club, Pony Club and BHS members and is £10 per pony/horse.

In May members look forward to visiting Mandi King’s yard for showjumping training, getting them ready for the annual summer showjumping league which takes place Wednesday nights in July and is open to everyone, members and non members, ponies and horses.