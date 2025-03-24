Horse Week: 28th annual show at Strule Valley Riding Club
The club would like to thank all those who came along to compete and turned out so beautifully.
Thank you to Claire Sedgeman for judging, Gillian Hynes scribing, Victoria Graham entries, Robyn Livingstone and Alison Donnell scorers.
Thanks also to Schon Coffee for refreshments and Robert McLaren for coming along to present The RJ Monteith Perpetual Cup.
Very special thanks to Michelle from MGM Equestrian in Castlederg for her very generous sponsorship of prizes.
Really well done to all partnerships that rode down the centre line, some for the first time, and congratulations to the winners off each class.
Congratulations to Eimear Watson and Gaurlin Lady winning The RJ Monteith Perpetual Cup for being the highest placed SVRC member.
Results – Sunday, March 23
Class 1 – BD Intro A 2008
1st Hollybrook Farm Charles, Zara Loftus
2nd Speedy, Rushelle Kerr
3rd Pencrug Hyfryd, Charlotte Cosgrove
Under 18s
1st Peaches, Emily Crawford
2nd Peaches, Charlotte Crawford
3rd Billy Black Jack, Grace Campbell
Class 2 – BD Intro C 2016
1st Oscar, Annie Kelly
2nd Pencrug Hyfryd, Charlotte Cosgrove
3rd Zorro, Violet Kennedy
Class 3 – BD Prelim 2 2016
1st Gaurlin Lady, Eimear Watson
2nd Super Trooper, Magdalena Pliczko
3rd Castlerea Princess, Louise Johnston
4th Zorro, Violet Kennedy
5th Ivy, Pamela Caldwell
6th Brookeborough Prince George, Louise Presho
Class 4 – BD Prelim 13 2006 revised 2016
1st Gaurlin Lady, Eimear Watson
2nd Sir Ward, Maeve Lunny
3rd Moon Over Claddagh, Fiona Gerring
4th Castlerea Princess, Louise Johnston
5th Oscar, Annie Kelly
Class 5 – BD Novice 34 2009
1st Sir Ward, Maeve Lunny
2nd Fancy Ferro, Jenna Crawford
Members finished their dressage training for now, with Mary Devine, Devine Equine and look forward to the return of Penny Sangster for polework and gridwork training. Kyle Hayes will visit also in April for polework and gridwork training.
The Annual Charity Easter Pleasure Ride is planned for Easter Monday, April 21 at 11am and the charity is the local Care for Cancer.
This is open to riding club, Pony Club and BHS members and is £10 per pony/horse.
In May members look forward to visiting Mandi King’s yard for showjumping training, getting them ready for the annual summer showjumping league which takes place Wednesday nights in July and is open to everyone, members and non members, ponies and horses.