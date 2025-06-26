Horse Week: A brilliant night as Ardnacashel kicks off Golden Ticket League

By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:52 BST
A BRILLIANT night was had at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre for week one of the Golden Ticket League.

Competitors will gain points each week depending on their results – at the final, the higher your points the better.

It was great to see so many people there on the first night of the league. This league will take place for six weeks, with the second leg being held on Wednesday, July 2 starting at 6 pm.

Entries are via the Ardnacashel website, www.ardnacashelequestrian.co.uk

RESULTS

X-Poles (Clear Rounds)

Zara Galbraith, Abbie (3points);

Emma Berry, Murphy (3points);

Ella Dickson, Peas (3points).

40cm (Clear Rounds)

Enid Danks, Molly (3points);

Emily Donaghy, Nouhime (3points);

Daniel Moore, Charlie (3points).

50cm (Clear Rounds)

Bella Carville, Paddy (3points);

Wesley Cole, Rhydian (3points).

60cm (Clear Rounds)

Maureen Brickley, Raven (3points);

Jonah Robinson, Charm(3points);

Erin Tennis, Popcorn(3points);

Ella Dickson, Harvey(3points);

Valentina, Murphy(3points);

Ella Dickson, Skyfall(3points).

70cm

1st Jonah Robinson, Autumn (7points);

2nd Jonah Robinson, Charm (6points);

3rd Harley Mckeag, Oscar (5points);

4th Jenni Watt, Ramble (4points);

5th Ella Dickson, Skyfall (3points);

6th Maureen Brickley, Raven (2points).

80cm

1st Harley Mckeag, Oscar (7points);

2nd Georgia Storey, Freddie (6points);

3rd Jonah Robinson, Autumn (5points);

4th Annabel Storey, Rico (4points);

5th Abi Gardner, Rua (3points);

6th Cassie Foster, Larry (2points).

90cm

1st Sophie Price, Molly (7points);

2nd Georgia Storey, Freddie (6points);

3rd Cassie Foster, Larry (5points).

1m

1st Ben Plunkett, Lizzie (7points);

2nd Lucy Cunningham, Jasper (6points);

3rd Gillian Neill, Bobby (5points).

1.10m

1st Ben Plunkett, Lizzie (7points).

Jonah Robinson and Autumn, Harley McKeag on Oscar and Jenni Watt on Ramble.

1. Ardnacashel

Harley McKeag and Oscar, Georgia Storey on Freddie and Jonah Robinson and Autumn.

2. Ardnacashel

Sophie Price and Molly, Georgia Storey and Freddie and Cassie Foster on Larry.

3. Ardnacashel

