Horse Week: A cracker of a show rounds off 2024 at Ecclesville

ECCLEVILLE’S Christmas Cracker Show was a great event with competitors coming from far and wide to jump Raymond Caldwell’s courses!

The competitors got into the festive spirit and turned out in an array of festive costumes and tinsel!

The fancy dress parade, sponsored by RD Equestrian, was a brilliant display of Santas, Christmas angel, Christmas jumpers and ponies adorned with tinsel, bells and lights.

The enthusiastic spectators were entertained with great jump-offs and also a fun novelty class.

Isla Clarke on Princess and Emily Irwin on Holly who took part in the Fancy Dress Parade. (Pic: Freelance/Jennifer Leonard)

Eleven very competitive pairs took on the popular run and ride pairs competition, this year it was won by Amy McKevlin running and her sister Kim riding the very speedy Jessie.

In the very popular open classes, Poppy Coulter won the 60cm class on the very nifty Skittles. Amy McKevlin was back in the winning position riding her lovely horse Ria as they won the 80cm class.

The 90cm first place rosette went to Shauna Murray and Ritz with who posted the only fault free round in this class.

The show organisers are grateful to RD Equestrian for sponsoring the fancy dress parade of this very popular show. Also thanks to Raymond Caldwell and his team for the great courses.

Mia O'Neill on Monty with her red rosette from the Cross Poles class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Cross-poles – Double Clears:

Willow Sloane and Chester; Chloe Magee and Henry; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Lilly Mulligan and Spud; Emily Irwin and Holly; Isla Clarke and Princess; Eva Gilanders and Lucky; Tess Blaney and Snowy; Joe Blaney and Chester; Mya O’Neill and Monty.

55cm Novice – Double Clears:

Aoife Maguire and Stella; Daisy Gaskin and Peppa; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Bob Lee and Teddy; Savannah Wylie and Holly.

Amy McKevlin on Ria, winners of the 80cm Open class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

60cm Open:

1st Poppy Coulter and Skittles; 2nd Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 3rd Aoife Maguire and Stella.

Run and Ride:

1st Amy McKevlin with Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 2nd Amelia Devlin with Sarah Jane Devlin and Lady; 3rd Yvonne Foley with Poppy Coulter and Skittles.

Willow Sloane on April who had clear rounds in the Cross Poles and 55cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

70cm Novice – Double Clears:

Colin Gilanders and MJ; Poppy Coulter and Snuggles; Ellie McElholm and Rocky; Eve Foley and Muscat; Kyra Loughran and Missy; Poppy Coulter and Lily; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Cathal Donnelly and Coco.

80cm Open:

1st Amy McKevlin and Ria; 2nd Eve Foley and Muscat; 3rd Brooke Morrow and Sid.

90cm Novice (Double Clear):

Shauna Murray and Ritz.

90cm Open:

1st Shauna Murray and Ritz; 2nd Eve Foley and Muscat; 3rd Sarah Jane Devlin and Lady.

The organisers would like to thank all the competitors for the continued support for their showjumping leagues and shows in 2024.

We look forward to seeing everyone in 2025 when the first of the leagues will commence on Friday, January 3 at 6.15pm.

This league will be the first opportunity to win Super League points for 2025.

Everyone at Ecclesville wishes you all a Happy New Year!