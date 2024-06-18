Horse Week: A day of doubles as weekend of horseracing continues at Downpatrick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THE Andrew Kinirons trained Hidden Land, supported to joint favourite with Kevin Sexton replacing Shane Fitzgerald in the saddle, turned the valuable featured EBF Mares Handicap at Downpatrick into a procession when making every yard of the race.

The winner stole a march on rivals being 20 lengths clear going out on the final circuit.

Sexton said: “I didn’t know I was riding her until just before the race.

“She won eased down and jumped great.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk in the Park second right on the outside won the opener at Downpatrick. (Pic: Freelance)

Kinirons added: “She was a cheap mare at £2,500 and we were able to sort her back problem. I couldn’t believe the way she won I thought she was going too fast. She is just in foal to Swoop and that’s her fifth win including previously here. The owner is originally from Rostrevor but lives in England.”

Sexton doubled up on the day when claiming the Randox Hurdle on the Paul Flynn trained Rightfolksplease. The jockey gave the winner a precision ride waiting until well after the last prior to delivering his challenge.

Sexton said: “I got it wrong the last day and got there too soon. Paul (Flynn) says he jumps a fence well.”

Flynn added: “Kevin learnt from the last day at Roscommon. It was a good ride and the horse has strengthened up over the summer. I think he’ll be even better over fences.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Run For Harry with Philip Byrnes in the saddle edges in front as Alex Harvey challenges on Dollar Value. (Pic: Freelance)

The opening race proved dramatic. Step Out which had made all and still travelling well unseated his rider at the second last then in the straight as the leading trio fought out the finish Ollie La Ba Ba on the inside found himself short of room and crashed into the rails finishing fourth, however the winner, Talk in The Park, trained by Ross O’Sullivan and with Tom Harney aboard which had challenged on the outside at the final flight kept on the best to prevail with Charlie’s Dilemma running on late to fill second.

O’Sullivan, who heads to Royal Ascot this week with a pair of runners, said: “He won well at the end. When he got a smack he veered.

“He had good form on winter ground and came highly recommended. He will head to the Galway Festival.”

Ben Bromley rider of Step Out was taken to hospital for assessment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gers Gigi trained by Gordon Elliot and riddewn by HC Swan won the Irish Stallion farms EBF Mares Flat Race. (Pic: Freelance)

Trainer, Gordon Elliott, maintained his excellent record at the venue when Little Trilby partnered by Jake Coen gave a ultra game front running display to land the maiden hurdle.

The winner quickened on the downhill run and held the strong challenges of Sirekoff and favourite Divilskin in the closing stages.

Coen said: “I didn’t know a lot about the horse before today. He’ll have no bother staying further.”

Elliott was another to record a double on the day when Gers Gigi partnered by Harry Swan ran out the very easy winner of the concluding mare bumper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Little Trilby with Jake Coen in the Saddle clears the hurdle (left). (Pic: Freelance)

The winner raced second until readily leading a quarter of mile from home from the front running Cabra Lady which finished third. Main market rival Si Se Puede never travelled and was pulled up before halfway.

Swan said: “She’s an improving type of filly. Her last two runs she was probably unlucky to bump into horses. I just kept it very simple on her today, she gallops and she stays going. We probably went a bit too quick, but she stays really well and I was happy enough to be up in the van the whole way.”

The Gillian Callaghan trained Run For Harry was another to make all and claim the handicap hurdle.

The winner with Philip Byrnes aboard and runner up Dollar Value broke clear of the field by twenty lengths going out on the final circuit and the winner was always travelling best of the pair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Byrnes said: “He found plenty, he kept galloping well to the line. He has a big stride and they couldn’t peg him back. For a big horse he really cornered well around here and jumped brilliant. He was in top order coming here and we were very hopeful he would be there or thereabouts.

“Big thanks to Gillian and the owner for the opportunity.

Shane Fitzgerald rides Hidden Land to a clear win. (Pic: Freelance)

“They will have a bit of fun with him and he will jump a fence as well. A fine horse."

The winner Rauzan trained by Eoin Doyle with Hugh Morgan aboard and Red Glory fought out the finish of the Novice Hurdle – the pair dominating the finish from the last where the winner gained the advantage and went readily clear.