SATURDAY, July 13 saw competitors back up Hagans Croft’s centre line to take on a variety of Dressage Ireland dressage tests from Intro to Medium level.

The intro test was dominated by Laura Fekkes, with her 18hh mare called ‘Flo’.

The pair saluted to a score of 77.78% and first place, this was the highest score throughout the whole day.

Holly McCandless was delighted to find out that her and ‘Sir Max’ had placed second with 65.83%.

Poppy Moore, Gio. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The newcomers class is for those who have been competing at intro level for a while, encouraging them to move up a level and try a test with canter transitions. There was a total of four competitors who entered this class and out on top was Susan Stevenson and ‘Lily’ with 66.38% followed by Tori Magill and ‘Max’ with 62.41% in second place.

Poppy Moore has a very successful day as she claimed first place in the Prelim class riding ‘Gio’ and, again, first place in the Novice class this time riding ‘Ellie’. She was delighted to be picking up the first place rainbow ribbon for both classes.

The rain came on for the elementary class but this did not hamper Victoria McCandless and ‘Koolstyle’ from taking the win with 70.69%. Jill Hobson was ever the true professional as she and ‘Hanne’ trotted up the centre line to pouring rain. They performed every movement that was asked of them and saluted to 69.84%. This score was very well deserved as they literally had to wring themselves out after.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second leg of Hagans Croft’s five-week dressage league.

Jill Hobson, Hanne. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Thank you to the judge Lucinda Webb and scribe Julie.

Thanks also to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until August 3 and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

Susan Stevenson, Lily. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system.

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage Results, Saturday, July 13

Class 1: Intro: Dressage Ireland Introductory Test A, 2017:

1. Laura Fekkes, Flo 7778%; 2. Holly McCandless, Sir Max 65.83%; 3. Susan Stevenson, Lily 65%; 4. Janette Morris, Beauty 64.44%; =5. Chantelle Herron, Emly Dan 64.17%; =5. Tori Magill, Max 64.17%; 6. Holly Reilly, Kindirma Prince 63.33%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim: Dressage Ireland, Prelim Test P5, 2012:

1. Susan Stevenson, Lily 66.38%; 2. Tori Magill, Max 62.41%; 3. Annabelle Gill, Tonto 57.24%; 4. Delilah Dillon, Poppy 57.24%.

Class 3: Prelim: Dressage Ireland, Prelim Test P6, 2021:

1. Poppy Moore, Gio 75%; 2. Samantha Taylor, Star 71.92%; 3. Jas Hogg, Vera 70%; 4. Erin Mathieson, Luna 69.23%; 5.) Victoria Laverty, Indi 67.88%; 6. Cathryn McCarroll, Maggi 65.96%.

Class 4: Novive: Dressage Ireland Novice Test N26, 2012:

1. Poppy Moore, Ellie 69.48%; 2. Shenade Duggan, Henry 68.79%; 3. Erin Mathieson, Luna 64.83%; 4. Laura Fekkes, Finn 58.62%; 5. Holly Webber, Bluebell 56.21%.

Class 5: Elementary: Dressage Ireland, Elementary Test, E50, 2013:

1. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 70.69%; 2. Laura Fekkes, Finn 58.28%.

Class 6: Medium: Dressage Ireland Medium Test M62, 2015:

1. Jill Hobson, Hanne 69.84%.