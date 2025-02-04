Horse Week: A fabulous day at Ardnacashel's Winter Dressage League

Riders were strutting their stuff and definitely catching the eye of judge Fiona Young.
Each competitor brought their A-game and, no matter the outcome, they should be bursting with pride over their own amazing feats.
Organisers wish to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to this great day – the competitors, judge Fiona and her scribe Silvia and, of course, Anna from Black Horse Photography NI for capturing all the action.
RESULTS
Intro Lead Rein:
1. Charlotte Curran, Loneash Daisy;
2. Pippa Morris, Lucy.
Intro Junior:
1. Lizzy Taylor, Chester;
2. Molly Byrne, Rostrevor Ard Ri;
3. Jessica Curran, Loneash Daisy;
4. Leah Symon, Keeva;
5. Ailsa Wood, Sugar.
Intro Senior:
1. Kerri Symon, Poppy;
2. Jackie Flynn, Harvey.
Newcomers:
1. Nikita Noonan, Jester Du Carel;
2. Kerri Symon, Poppy;
3. Joan Fox, Guinness;
4. Lizzy Taylor, Chester;
5. Nicola Caughey, Cobweb.
Prelim:
1. Molly Bryne, Rostrevor Ard Ri;
2. Jas Hogg, Valerie;
3. Ruth Curran, Ballyorgan Mr Darcy;
4. Danielle Connolly, Code Red Ruby.
Novice:
1. Judith Bankhead, Polly;
2. Ruth Curran, Ballyorgan Mr Darcy;
3. Shannon Magee, VSH Wannabe;
4. Jas Hogg, Valerie;
5. Kate Latimer, Coco.
Elementary:
1. Shannon Magee, VSH Wannabe;
2. Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga.