Horse Week: A fabulous day at Ardnacashel's Winter Dressage League

Riders were strutting their stuff and definitely catching the eye of judge Fiona Young.

Each competitor brought their A-game and, no matter the outcome, they should be bursting with pride over their own amazing feats.

Organisers wish to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to this great day – the competitors, judge Fiona and her scribe Silvia and, of course, Anna from Black Horse Photography NI for capturing all the action.