Horse Week: A fabulous day at Ardnacashel's Winter Dressage League

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 09:55 BST
A FABULOUS day was had by everyone at Ardnacashel for week two of the Winter Dressage League on Sunday, February 2.

Riders were strutting their stuff and definitely catching the eye of judge Fiona Young.

Each competitor brought their A-game and, no matter the outcome, they should be bursting with pride over their own amazing feats.

Organisers wish to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to this great day – the competitors, judge Fiona and her scribe Silvia and, of course, Anna from Black Horse Photography NI for capturing all the action.

RESULTS

Intro Lead Rein:

1. Charlotte Curran, Loneash Daisy;

2. Pippa Morris, Lucy.

Intro Junior:

1. Lizzy Taylor, Chester;

2. Molly Byrne, Rostrevor Ard Ri;

3. Jessica Curran, Loneash Daisy;

4. Leah Symon, Keeva;

5. Ailsa Wood, Sugar.

Intro Senior:

1. Kerri Symon, Poppy;

2. Jackie Flynn, Harvey.

Newcomers:

1. Nikita Noonan, Jester Du Carel;

2. Kerri Symon, Poppy;

3. Joan Fox, Guinness;

4. Lizzy Taylor, Chester;

5. Nicola Caughey, Cobweb.

Prelim:

1. Molly Bryne, Rostrevor Ard Ri;

2. Jas Hogg, Valerie;

3. Ruth Curran, Ballyorgan Mr Darcy;

4. Danielle Connolly, Code Red Ruby.

Novice:

1. Judith Bankhead, Polly;

2. Ruth Curran, Ballyorgan Mr Darcy;

3. Shannon Magee, VSH Wannabe;

4. Jas Hogg, Valerie;

5. Kate Latimer, Coco.

Elementary:

1. Shannon Magee, VSH Wannabe;

2. Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga.

Nicky Nesbitt and Carrickview Saratoga. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Ardnacashel

Nicky Nesbitt and Carrickview Saratoga. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Jackie Flynn and Harvey. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

2. Ardnacashel

Jackie Flynn and Harvey. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Jas Hogg and Valerie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

3. Ardnacashel

Jas Hogg and Valerie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Nikita Noonan and Jester Du Carel. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

4. Ardnacashel

Nikita Noonan and Jester Du Carel. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Organisers
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice