Horse Week: A fabulous final concludes the third of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2024

THE final of the third of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2024 was held on 31 May and it was, again, very competitive.

The qualified competitors were definitely up for the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s courses as they twisted and turned to achieve the fastest times possible!

With this being the third of the leagues for 2024 and the third opportunity to get points on the Super League leader board, the top six in each class had the chance to win valuable points.

In December 2024 each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the leagues.

Leah Preston and Rocky (second) and Ana Donnelly and Elvis (first), prize winners in the 60cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

The spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills, plus great displays of showjumping, as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the courses.

The 60cm class was won by Ana Donnelly riding Elvis, with Leah Preston and Rocky a very close second place. The 70cm class went to a delighted Maddison O’Kane riding Popcorn.

Isabelle Wallace riding Bess picked up the red ribbon in the 80cm class. The 90cm and 1m classes were then won by Amy McKevlin riding her very speedy horse, Ria.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the competitors who supported this very successful league.

Amy McKevlin and Ria won both the 90cm and 1m classes. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore. Thanks also to Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the judges box.

Results from 31 May

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Grace Armstrong and Ria; Sierra Chambers and Tilly; Bella Campbell and Ria; Tess Blaney and Sally; Joe Blaney and Chester; Willow Sloane and April; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Sammy Ulip and Sally; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Sophie McBride and Jack; Myra McCarroll and Annie; Leah Donnelly and Bob.

Scarlet Knox and Patrick came second in the 1m class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Mya O’Neill and Chester; Alanna Donnelly and Billy; Nadia Donnelly and Barney; Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Myra McCarroll and Annie; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Olivia Alexander and Small Barney; Ella Nevin and Blue.

60cms (Double Clears):

Annabelle Breen and Bleech; Ella Nevin and Blue; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Ana Donnelly and Elvis; Leah Preston and Rocky; Laura Webster and Maverick; Jack Smith and Gypsy; Grace O’Kane and Small Barney; Isabelle Wallace and Georgie; Jessica McCarroll and Polly

Isabel Wallace and Bess were the winners of the 80cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

70cms (Double Clears):

Kyra Loughran and Storm; Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; Lily Wilds and Ging; Katie Nevin and Rose; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Ana Donnelly and Elvis; Cara Garrity and Red; Jack Smith and Lady; Abby McEnhill and Boomerang.

80cms (Double Clears):

Sophie Johnston and Ben; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Jessica Wilson and Kate; Isabelle Wallace and Bess; Lori Smith and Tinker.

90cm (Double Clears):

Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; Amy McKevlin and Ria; Isabelle Wallace and Bess; Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

1m (Double Clear):

Amy McKevlin and Ria.

League results

40cm (Equal First):

Grace Armstrong and Ria; Sierra Chambers and Tilly; Bella Campbell and Ria; Tess Blaney and Sally; Joe Blaney and Chester; Willow Sloane and April; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Sammy Ulip and Sally; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Burleigh and Beauty; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Sophie McBride and Jack.

50cm (Equal First):

Savannah Wylie and Henry; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Alanna Donnelly and Billy; Nadia Donnelly and Digby; Nadia Donnelly and Barney; Cara McCartan and Rambo; Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Willow Sloane and April; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Sammy Ulip and Sally; Sadia O’Hagan and Sally; Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Olivia Alexander and Small Barney; Ella Nevin and Blue.

60cm:

1st Ana Donnelly and Elvis; 2nd Leah Preston and Rocky; 3rd Ella Nevin and Blue; 4th Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 5th Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; 6th Abby Armstrong and Ricky; 7th Lexi Wylie and Holly.

70cm:

1st Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; 2nd Kyra Loughran and Storm; 3rd Katie Nevin and Rose; 4th Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 5th Jack Smith and Lady; 6th Ana Donnelly and Elvis; 7th Lily Wilds and Ging.

80cm:

1st Isabelle Wallace and Bess; 2nd Emma Hamill and Cookie; 3rd Jessica Wilson and Kate; 4th Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; 5th Katie Nevin and Rose; 6th Wendy McAleer and Bella; 7th Ava McNally and Bert.

90cm:

1st Amy McKevlin and Ria; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 3rd Isabelle Wallace and Bess 4th Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; 5th Ava McNally and Bert.

1M:

1st Amy McKevlin and Ria; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick.